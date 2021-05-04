Automotive Call Center Agent at Merchants

Job Purpose

The purpose of the position is to be responsible for the investigation and (where applicable) correction of automotive data and basic input of consumer data within the Automotive Bureau system.

Key Performance Areas

Consumer / Client Service

1.1 The Services relate to queries received from consumers and clients on vehicle data provided through Experian products and activities include (without limitation): ? Data amendment; ? Data input

1.2 Deliver a professional and efficient (first) interface with consumers and clients

1.3 Ensures all oral and written communication consistently demonstrates a professional and friendly tone, maintaining faultless grammar and spelling standards

1.4 Responds to all customers with willingness and appropriate tone and language

1.5 Ensures own product, system, process and policy knowledge is current

1.6 The use of investigation skills to manage a case as raised by client/consumer

1.7 The need to own and manage a case through to its conclusion

1.8 The ability to use several different system simultaneously

1.1 The Services relate to queries received from consumers and clients on vehicle data provided through Experian products and activities include (without limitation): ? Data amendment; ? Data input 1.2 Deliver a professional and efficient (first) interface with consumers and clients 1.3 Ensures all oral and written communication consistently demonstrates a professional and friendly tone, maintaining faultless grammar and spelling standards 1.4 Responds to all customers with willingness and appropriate tone and language 1.5 Ensures own product, system, process and policy knowledge is current 1.6 The use of investigation skills to manage a case as raised by client/consumer 1.7 The need to own and manage a case through to its conclusion 1.8 The ability to use several different system simultaneously Operational Efficiencies

2.1 Automotive Finance Deletions Services: Removal of vehicle finance agreements that have been settled from the Experian system. This involves a comparison of the agreement details provided by the finance company, against the Experian system and the removal of the corresponding agreement that is settled.

2.2 Adheres to scheduled shifts, rostered start/end/break times and any scheduled activities

2.3 Is available to manage all consumer/client interactions as rostered within parameters, inclusive of calls, emails and other tasks

2.4 Take care to ensure own safety and health at work, and to avoid adversely affecting the safety or health of any other person at work

2.5 Brings any out-of-line situations to the attention of management, including equipment failure

2.6 Resolves all consumer and client queries within acceptable time frames

2.7 Meet and exceed productivity and consumer/client satisfaction targets, as well as any other performance target

2.8 When any issue is required to be escalated, it will be escalated to the Team Leader as a 1st point of escalation

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

good typing skills

Good people skills

Good computer skills

Good interpersonal skills

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Call Centre Operator

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position