Azure Architect at Deloitte 3

May 4, 2021

Responsible for run of the CAP platformEnsure the platform is managed within the agreed budgetResponsible for release managementAct as a gatekeeper for all the changes and ensure any new changes / projects/ products are developed as per CAP design principlesEnsure platform is secured and compliant (GDPR.)Ensure the platform operations and performanceProduct roadmapEngage with Technology partnerDefine/ Refine Technology principle along with Technical architectPlatform Architect

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Architect
  • CAP platform and design

