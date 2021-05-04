Our Client has a 2 Month contract for a BI Resource with the following Skills and experience:
Duties:
- Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, including OLAP and tabular cubes.
- Microsoft Power BI
- Crafting and executing SQL queries
- Presenting information through dashboards and other visualizations.
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and maintain SSAS cubes and dashboards in line with the required specifications.
- The BI Developer should display sound analytical ability and technical expertise and demonstrate good attention to detail.
- Good planning and organising skills and display good interpersonal skills as well as the ability to work with a variety of internal stakeholders
Skills and required experience:
- 4+ years in a similar environment
- Qualification in Information Systems or equivalent
- Sound analytical ability and technical expertise
- Background in data warehouse design (dimensional modelling)
- Exposure to Advanced Analytics and AI is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Analytics
- AI
- BI Developer
- Power BI
- SQL Queries
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years