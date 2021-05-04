BI Developer

Our Client has a 2 Month contract for a BI Resource with the following Skills and experience:

Duties:

Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, including OLAP and tabular cubes.

Microsoft Power BI

Crafting and executing SQL queries

Presenting information through dashboards and other visualizations.

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and maintain SSAS cubes and dashboards in line with the required specifications.

The BI Developer should display sound analytical ability and technical expertise and demonstrate good attention to detail.

Good planning and organising skills and display good interpersonal skills as well as the ability to work with a variety of internal stakeholders

Skills and required experience:

4+ years in a similar environment

Qualification in Information Systems or equivalent

Sound analytical ability and technical expertise

Background in data warehouse design (dimensional modelling)

Exposure to Advanced Analytics and AI is advantageous

Desired Skills:

Analytics

AI

BI Developer

Power BI

SQL Queries

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

