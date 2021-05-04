BI Developer

May 4, 2021

Our Client has a 2 Month contract for a BI Resource with the following Skills and experience:

Duties:

  • Designing, developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions, including OLAP and tabular cubes.
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Crafting and executing SQL queries
  • Presenting information through dashboards and other visualizations.
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Develop and maintain SSAS cubes and dashboards in line with the required specifications.
  • The BI Developer should display sound analytical ability and technical expertise and demonstrate good attention to detail.
  • Good planning and organising skills and display good interpersonal skills as well as the ability to work with a variety of internal stakeholders

Skills and required experience:

  • 4+ years in a similar environment
  • Qualification in Information Systems or equivalent
  • Sound analytical ability and technical expertise
  • Background in data warehouse design (dimensional modelling)
  • Exposure to Advanced Analytics and AI is advantageous

Apply now for more Information!

Desired Skills:

  • Analytics
  • AI
  • BI Developer
  • Power BI
  • SQL Queries

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

