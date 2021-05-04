Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce

After 27 years of marriage, Bill and Melinda Gates are to divorce.

The Microsoft founder took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy, productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”