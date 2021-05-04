Bookkeeper (Temporary Contract)

Area: Industria Johannesburg

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

The day-to-day management of all payment cycle activities

Updating and management of documentation, as well as ensuring the ISO standards for both international and local suppliers are met

Preparation of monthly VAT reconciliations,

PAYE and submissions to SARS

Trial and Balance

Preparation of cash book and supplier invoices

Maintaining the fixed asset register

Supporting the management team with ad-hoc administrative tasks

Requirements:

Abaca System Knowledge essential

5 years of experience as Bookkeeper within an accounting environment

Diploma/degree in Accounting Experience in working with Abaca Working knowledge

Knowledge and application of SARS E-Filling

Knowledge and understanding Debtors and Creditors

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

Learn more/Apply for this position