Bookkeeper (Temporary Contract)

Area: Industria Johannesburg
Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):
- The day-to-day management of all payment cycle activities
- Updating and management of documentation, as well as ensuring the ISO standards for both international and local suppliers are met
- Preparation of monthly VAT reconciliations,
- PAYE and submissions to SARS
- Trial and Balance
- Preparation of cash book and supplier invoices
- Maintaining the fixed asset register
- Supporting the management team with ad-hoc administrative tasks
Requirements:
- Abaca System Knowledge essential
- 5 years of experience as Bookkeeper within an accounting environment
- Diploma/degree in Accounting Experience in working with Abaca Working knowledge
- Knowledge and application of SARS E-Filling
- Knowledge and understanding Debtors and Creditors
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None