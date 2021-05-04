Bookkeeper (Temporary Contract)

May 4, 2021

Area: Industria Johannesburg

Duties and Responsibilities (Not Limited to):

  • The day-to-day management of all payment cycle activities
  • Updating and management of documentation, as well as ensuring the ISO standards for both international and local suppliers are met
  • Preparation of monthly VAT reconciliations,
  • PAYE and submissions to SARS
  • Trial and Balance
  • Preparation of cash book and supplier invoices
  • Maintaining the fixed asset register
  • Supporting the management team with ad-hoc administrative tasks

Requirements:

  • Abaca System Knowledge essential
  • 5 years of experience as Bookkeeper within an accounting environment
  • Diploma/degree in Accounting Experience in working with Abaca Working knowledge
  • Knowledge and application of SARS E-Filling
  • Knowledge and understanding Debtors and Creditors

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position