Branch Host at Legalwise

Purpose of the Role:

Do you stand for justice, fairness and honesty in a democratic society?

Do you believe in protecting the legal rights of South Africans, whoever the transgressor?

We cherish our independence and our power to act without interference. We give our Members legal power to enforce and defend their rights through professional legal representation. If our commitment to society resonates with your character, then please respond to this call to join our team of LegalWise Champions.

Would you say that:

You produce high quality, detailed work?

You are a compassionate listener and advisor?

You conduct yourself in a professional and highly engaging manner?

Then look no further, LegalWise is where you should be living your purpose and your commitment to the Law.

LegalWise seeks to employ a Branch Host to fulfil a mobile frontline services function by accurately handling all reception and administrative duties as well as providing professional first contact support to the Legal Counsellors and fulfilling designated marketing functions within the Branch.

Here is what your main responsibility will entail:

Meeting and greeting of Members and other clients to the Branch.

Directing members and diverting flow to Legal Counsellors and/or red phones.

Distribute and receive back in good condition the member information forms.

Ensuring that coffee stations are neat and fully stocked.

Maintain a neat and tidy reception area at all times.

Manage all incoming mail and courier items.

Attends to all incoming telephone calls and directs calls appropriately and accurately capture and relays telephone messages.

Reports any problems experienced with the telephone lines and/or other equipment timeously to the IT Department.

Appointment setting on behalf of Legal Counsellors and following up on appointments abandoned.

Referral of Members to red phone and to Member Administration, Services and Support.

Promoting and facilitating accurate member feedback.

Promoting ad-hoc marketing campaigns.

Print new membership cards as and when requested.

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Matric/Grade 12 essential.

Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ general office administrative and customer liaison experience.

Previous experience in a similar role advantageous.

Skills and Competencies Required:

Good people skills and able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels.

Empathy and patience in dealing with

Problem solving abilities and negotiation skills.

Managing work (including time management).

Building customer loyalty and customer focus.

Good communication skills.

Following up and providing feedback.

Must be computer literate.

Must have good listening skills.

Ability to speak English and one other African language

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost.

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement.

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Closing Date:11/05/2021

Desired Skills:

Commucation

branch host

Customer Skills

Empathy

People Skills

Problem Solving

Computer Literacy

Active Listening

Receptionist

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Concierge

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LegalWise applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

If you have not received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position