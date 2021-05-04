Business / Commercial Manager

We have a Business / Commercial Manager vacancy at one of our clients, a long established, highly successful medium size company with 500 employees. RNeg, Honeydew Johannesburg

Requirements



A clear understanding of the interface between technical, financial, contractual and programming issues, leading to the successful delivery of projects is required.

Commercial qualification with some grounding in law will be advantageous

5-10 years relevant commercial management experience ideally within an Engineering and Projects environment

Specific high level leadership/management skills with good business acumen

Computer proficiency

DUTIES:

The successful candidates responsibilities will include, inter alia:

Facilitate all activities in the company that have a commercial implication

a) TENDERS

Obtain, review, evaluate and meet all tender contractual and commercial requirements, from pre-tender, tendering and after tender negotiations

Understand and implement tendering processes following correct legislative and organisational procedures

Negotiate commercial terms during tender process

Interrogate completed proposals prior to submission

Determine standard rates for general, non-engineering activities and buyouts to be used in offers

b) PROJECTS

Review and evaluate the commercial and contractual aspects of new contracts and make recommendations prior to final signature.

Ensure all agreed tender negotiations are included in the final contract

Ensure that the contractual obligations of projects are met throughout the contract period by conducting continuous commercial and contractual reviews and audits

Understand and apply principles of Contract Law and integrate these into the area of responsibility, with the intent of identifying and mitigating Project legal and commercial risks, perform risk analysis and risk management and act as the risk-coordinator

Understand the various aspects of contractual terms and conditions, administration and systems and ensure that contractors and employees operate within the stipulated contracts and administer the settlement of contractual claims with clients & sub-contractors

Understand and apply principles of Contract Law and integrate these into the area of responsibility, with the intent of identifying and mitigating Project legal and commercial risks

Identify risks, perform risk analysis and risk management and act as the risk-coordinator for projects

Resolve contractual disputes

Variation and change management

Analyse and manage project finance opportunities

Conduct continuous commercial and contractual reviews and audits

Provide strategic, tactical contractual and commercial advice

Interrogate and facilitate the composing of all contractual correspondence that can have a legal and commercial impact e.g. costs and deadlines, claims, litigation

Follow up and monitor of above

Procure the required project insurances, and give recommendations regarding insurance matters, if applicable

Oversee project invoicing

Analyse and manage project finance opportunities to maximize contract revenue. Also advise and manage project cash flows and forecasts

Analyze internal operations e.g. engineering, project management, manufacturing and construction to identify production costs and to implement methods for optimization.

Knowledge of various types of contracts, techniques for contracting or procurement and contract negotiation and administration

c) SUPPLIERS (internal & external) :

Prepare and oversee sub-contractor agreements to minimise risks and optimise financial and commercial agreements

Monitor and ensure that the deliverables are always received in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and ensure that good Corporate Governance principles are followed, in line with project specific requirements

Understand and manage the impact of deviating from these standards on an organisation, oneself, and others and choose an ethical course of action

Manage, interrogate and facilitate the impact of deviating from these agreements

Monitor and ensure that the deliverables are always received in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement

Payments of creditors must be done in accordance with agreed terms

d) FINANCE

Maximize contract revenue

Implement and manage cost controls

Oversee project invoicing

Monitor and manage cash flows and forecasts

Monitor Debtors schedule for contract and late payments

Understand and have up to date knowledge of local and international economic environments, as well as the industry specific economic environment. Make recommendations on company strategy based on this

An understanding of inflation, exchange rates, CPA and other economic indicators is essential

Investigate, manage and optimize commercial aspects with its pros and cons e.g. guarantees, retention, etc.

Monitor and advise on Investments and investment opportunities

e) ADMINISTRATION, HR & OTHERS

Assist with drafting of human recourse documentation and disciplinary actions

Legal drafting of all other documentation and correspondence

Ensure that good Corporate Governance principles are followed

