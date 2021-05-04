Buyer – Tools and Equipment

Job Title: Buyer

Job Details

Job Overview: Highly competent experienced buyer.

Sound tool and Equipment product knowledge

Characteristic:

strong negotiating and communication skills,

service orientated,

flexibility and adaptability,

good team spirit,

dedicated worker and a very positive attitude.

Requirements:

Education:

Grade 12

Tertiary certificate or diploma in Procurement would be an advantage

At least 2 yrs buying/sales experience within tools and equipment industry

Must be computer literate

Knowledge:

Ms Office

Branch Operations

XXX policies and procedures

Kerridge system

Behaviour:

Assertive

Patient

Pro-Active

Accuracy

Professional

Flexible

Logical thinker

Key Focus Areas:

Key Duties:

Handling all buying enquires

Negotiating best pricing and deliveries

Prompt service to branches

Product knowledge on competitor products

Ability to interchange competitor part numbers to all tool and equipment part numbers.

Assist branches with Technical information and solutions.

Continuous improvement on turnaround times to branches.

Generate cost effective, practical solutions to branch enquiries.

Desired Skills:

Tools and Equipment

Buying

Purchasing Processes

Supplier Relationships

Central Purchasing

Supplier Relationship Management

Buying Management

Purchasing

Supplier Negotiation

Supply Chain Development

E-procurement

eSourcing

Supplier Sourcing

Strategic Sourcing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

