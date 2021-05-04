Buyer – Tools and Equipment

Job Title: Buyer
Job Details
Job Overview: Highly competent experienced buyer.
Sound tool and Equipment product knowledge
Characteristic:
strong negotiating and communication skills,
service orientated,
flexibility and adaptability,
good team spirit,
dedicated worker and a very positive attitude.
Requirements:
Education:
Grade 12
Tertiary certificate or diploma in Procurement would be an advantage
At least 2 yrs buying/sales experience within tools and equipment industry
Must be computer literate
Knowledge:
Ms Office
Branch Operations
XXX policies and procedures
Kerridge system
Behaviour:
Assertive
Patient
Pro-Active
Accuracy
Professional
Flexible
Logical thinker
Key Focus Areas:
Key Duties:
Handling all buying enquires
Negotiating best pricing and deliveries
Prompt service to branches
Product knowledge on competitor products
Ability to interchange competitor part numbers to all tool and equipment part numbers.
Assist branches with Technical information and solutions.
Continuous improvement on turnaround times to branches.
Generate cost effective, practical solutions to branch enquiries.
Desired Skills:
- Tools and Equipment
- Buying
- Purchasing Processes
- Supplier Relationships
- Central Purchasing
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Buying Management
- Purchasing
- Supplier Negotiation
- Supply Chain Development
- E-procurement
- eSourcing
- Supplier Sourcing
- Strategic Sourcing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus