Call Centre Manager – Financial Health Care

Key Purpose

Provide effective and high standard quality, excellent customer experience, solid outbound and inbound oversight, healthcare insurance stewardship, Sales management and overall Call Centre Management to meet the needs of internal and external customers.

KEY OUTPUTS

Manages the day-to-day operational activities of the Call Centre

Ensures the quality of the Call Centre Staff’s performance and their production levels consistent with Company standards and meets the Council for Medical Schemes contractual requirements.

Monitoring, reporting and striving to achieve goals related to Call Centre Service level indicators

Provide developmental support and review of policies and procedures to ensure all regulatory and governing body requirements are included in departmental processes

Maintains Call Centre Management and Operations; monitoring systems performance, identifying and resolving problems, preparing and completing action plans, completing system audits and analyses; managing system and process improvement and quality assurance programs

Provides technical and moral support to the staff.

Develops and facilitates the establishment of new and existing procedures to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the Call Centre and assists with update working documents and manuals.

Participates in the continuous improvement process to identify quality issues and recommend solutions.

Protects the confidentiality of client information through compliance with the relevant regulatory bodies.

Conduct personnel administration duties including interviewing, hiring, maintaining attendance and approving timekeeping.

Documenting, measuring and improving processes in the Call Centre to improve quality and efficiency.

Conduct annual and new associate performance reviews of designated Agents with approved measurement tools as required to meet compliance standards

Checks work in progress or spot checks and reviews completed work to see that instruction are carried out, work sequence, procedures, methods, deadlines and quality have been met.

Prepares Call Centre performance reports; collecting, analysing and summarizing data; meeting target matrix and overall Call Centre performance objectives.

Helping agents with their professional development plans

Administering departmental recognition and rewards program

COMPETENCIES

Client service focused

Strong ability to sell products telephonically

Excellent numerical and verbal ability

Exceptional communication skills – predominantly listening skills i.e. identifying the problem

Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance.

Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative.

Excellent time management skills

Professionalism

Attention to detail

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Diploma/Bcom Degree Operations or any related qualification preferred

FAIS Accredited / RE5

3 years minimum Call Centre Management experience

A minimum of 5 years customer service and sales in a contact centre environment

Excellent analytical, problem solving and organisational skills

Ability to coach and mentor staff and develop a cohesive workforce

Excellent sales and customer service skills via telephone

Excellent computer skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to make sound business decisions within established guidelines

Computer literacy in the following:

MS Office

Desired Skills:

sales

Analytical

customer service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is is in the financial ensurance space.

