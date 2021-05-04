Call Centre Manager – Financial Health Care

Key Purpose
Provide effective and high standard quality, excellent customer experience, solid outbound and inbound oversight, healthcare insurance stewardship, Sales management and overall Call Centre Management to meet the needs of internal and external customers.
KEY OUTPUTS
- Manages the day-to-day operational activities of the Call Centre
- Ensures the quality of the Call Centre Staff’s performance and their production levels consistent with Company standards and meets the Council for Medical Schemes contractual requirements.
- Monitoring, reporting and striving to achieve goals related to Call Centre Service level indicators
- Provide developmental support and review of policies and procedures to ensure all regulatory and governing body requirements are included in departmental processes
- Maintains Call Centre Management and Operations; monitoring systems performance, identifying and resolving problems, preparing and completing action plans, completing system audits and analyses; managing system and process improvement and quality assurance programs
- Provides technical and moral support to the staff.
- Develops and facilitates the establishment of new and existing procedures to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the Call Centre and assists with update working documents and manuals.
- Participates in the continuous improvement process to identify quality issues and recommend solutions.
- Protects the confidentiality of client information through compliance with the relevant regulatory bodies.
- Conduct personnel administration duties including interviewing, hiring, maintaining attendance and approving timekeeping.
- Documenting, measuring and improving processes in the Call Centre to improve quality and efficiency.
- Conduct annual and new associate performance reviews of designated Agents with approved measurement tools as required to meet compliance standards
- Checks work in progress or spot checks and reviews completed work to see that instruction are carried out, work sequence, procedures, methods, deadlines and quality have been met.
- Prepares Call Centre performance reports; collecting, analysing and summarizing data; meeting target matrix and overall Call Centre performance objectives.
- Helping agents with their professional development plans
- Administering departmental recognition and rewards program
COMPETENCIES
- Client service focused
- Strong ability to sell products telephonically
- Excellent numerical and verbal ability
- Exceptional communication skills – predominantly listening skills i.e. identifying the problem
- Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance.
- Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative.
- Excellent time management skills
- Professionalism
- Attention to detail
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Diploma/Bcom Degree Operations or any related qualification preferred
- FAIS Accredited / RE5
- 3 years minimum Call Centre Management experience
- A minimum of 5 years customer service and sales in a contact centre environment
- Excellent analytical, problem solving and organisational skills
- Ability to coach and mentor staff and develop a cohesive workforce
- Excellent sales and customer service skills via telephone
- Excellent computer skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to make sound business decisions within established guidelines
Computer literacy in the following:
- MS Office
Desired Skills:
- sales
- Analytical
- customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is is in the financial ensurance space.