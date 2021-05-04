Carbon Project Director at Michael Page South Africa Limited

We are looking for an entrepreneur with experience in the fields of agroforestry and Carbon Emissions Reductions to lead our nature-based carbon projects. You will lead all aspects of our carbon work, including setting carbon strategy, guiding field teams in the design and implementation of our CER pilots, developing robust monitoring and verification processes, managing carbon project certification, and securing CER financing and sales.Client DetailsFounded in 2006, Our client supplies 1 million smallholder farmers with the agricultural services they need to make their farms vastly more productive. Our 8,000+ team is drawn from diverse backgrounds and professions. With operations across six core countries in Africa.DescriptionResponsibilitiesDevelop carbon strategy to boost farmer prosperity and mitigate climate change

Work with partners to build a multi-year strategy and actionable plans for operations.

Design carbon projects that stand up to rigorous certification standards.

Identify and help introduce technology that dramatically improves smallholder access to carbon markets.

Carbon project development

Lead the implementation of carbon work across the organisation.

Line up technical support resources for field teams to ensure that project implementation, monitoring, and verification meet certification requirements.

Develop carbon project design documents for approval by established standards.

Work with our Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning team to build an outstanding MRV system for CER verification.

External engagement, project financing, and sales

Carbon Project Director will build relationships with global buyers and financing partners to stand up and sell certified carbon projects.

Develop partnerships with project developers, carbon certification standards, and technical advisors to achieve all of the above responsibilities.

Contribute to advocacy work that improves access to carbon markets for our clients.

ProfileQualifications

5+ years experience leading nature-based carbon projects, including implementation, certification, and sales.

Must be eligible to travel to Rwanda, Kigali and elsewhere in the region.

Proven ability to lead complex projects and manage successful teams.

History of collaboration with primary actors in the carbon sector, including implementers, financiers, technical advisors, and certification standards.

Familiarity with carbon emissions reductions verification methodologies and standards.

Experience implementing projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Cross cultural competence and ability to work with diverse teams.

Excellent verbal and written communication across a wide range of audiences.

English fluency. Other preferred languages include Swahili, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Chichewa, Amharic, or French.

Travel within the region up to 30% of the time.

Minimum Tertiary qualification in a relatable field.

Job OfferBenefitsHealth insurance, housing, and comprehensive benefitsPerks

Flexible and creative work opportunity.

Connect and work with engaging colleagues from diverse backgrounds.

Travel around Africa / the region.

About The Employer:

Agriculture Non Profit

Learn more/Apply for this position