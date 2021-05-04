Commercial Underwriter

May 4, 2021

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Commercial Underwriter to join their organisation.

  • Location of the position: Tygervalley, CPT
  • Salary on offer: R340 000 per annum CTC
  • EE position

Job description:
The purpose of this underwriting position is to underwrite new policies and renewals, negotiations, quotes etc

Responsibilities:

  • Issuing new policies, renewals and endorsements on the Tial System
  • Prepare new business quotes
  • Negotiating renewal terms and preparing the renewal documentation
  • Checking policies before sending it to brokers
  • Telephone contact with brokers when they phone in with queries or amendments / additional covers
  • Saving all work electronically
  • Arrange Facultative Reinsurance when required

Minimum Requirements:

  • Very good communication skills (both written & verbal)
  • NQF Level 4: Short-Term Commercial Lines 150 credits (complete full qualification as set by regulation)
  • Successfully completed the RE5 Examination Level 1
  • A minimum of five (5) years’ working experience within Insurance Company
  • A minimum of five (5) years’ underwriting experience in commercial lines

Desired Skills:

  • Commercial Underwriting
  • Underwriter
  • Insurance
  • RE5
  • Policies
  • Commercial Lines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is an insurance broker

Learn more/Apply for this position