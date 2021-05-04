Commercial Underwriter

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Commercial Underwriter to join their organisation.

Location of the position: Tygervalley, CPT

Salary on offer: R340 000 per annum CTC

EE position

Job description:

The purpose of this underwriting position is to underwrite new policies and renewals, negotiations, quotes etc

Responsibilities:

Issuing new policies, renewals and endorsements on the Tial System

Prepare new business quotes

Negotiating renewal terms and preparing the renewal documentation

Checking policies before sending it to brokers

Telephone contact with brokers when they phone in with queries or amendments / additional covers

Saving all work electronically

Arrange Facultative Reinsurance when required

Minimum Requirements:

Very good communication skills (both written & verbal)

NQF Level 4: Short-Term Commercial Lines 150 credits (complete full qualification as set by regulation)

Successfully completed the RE5 Examination Level 1

A minimum of five (5) years’ working experience within Insurance Company

A minimum of five (5) years’ underwriting experience in commercial lines

Desired Skills:

Commercial Underwriting

Underwriter

Insurance

RE5

Policies

Commercial Lines

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is an insurance broker

