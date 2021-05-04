Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Commercial Underwriter to join their organisation.
- Location of the position: Tygervalley, CPT
- Salary on offer: R340 000 per annum CTC
- EE position
Job description:
The purpose of this underwriting position is to underwrite new policies and renewals, negotiations, quotes etc
Responsibilities:
- Issuing new policies, renewals and endorsements on the Tial System
- Prepare new business quotes
- Negotiating renewal terms and preparing the renewal documentation
- Checking policies before sending it to brokers
- Telephone contact with brokers when they phone in with queries or amendments / additional covers
- Saving all work electronically
- Arrange Facultative Reinsurance when required
Minimum Requirements:
- Very good communication skills (both written & verbal)
- NQF Level 4: Short-Term Commercial Lines 150 credits (complete full qualification as set by regulation)
- Successfully completed the RE5 Examination Level 1
- A minimum of five (5) years’ working experience within Insurance Company
- A minimum of five (5) years’ underwriting experience in commercial lines
Desired Skills:
- Commercial Underwriting
- Underwriter
- Insurance
- RE5
- Policies
- Commercial Lines
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is an insurance broker