Commercial Underwriter

May 4, 2021

Commercial Underwriter with NQF4 Short Term Insurance accreditation, RE5 certificate, and minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience with an insurance company, required to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric essential
  • NQF4 Short Term Insurance (150 Credits) required
  • RE5 essential
  • Minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience required
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience with an Insurance Company required
  • Multi claimant and unpaids knowledge and experience required
  • SASRIA and SASRIA audit experience and knowledge required
  • Experience with Broker surveys and risk requirements essential

Responsibilities:

  • Underwriter new policies
  • Issuing new business, renewals and endorsements
  • Prepare new business quotes
  • Negotiate renewal terms and prepare documentation
  • Liaise with brokers re amendments and additional cover – checking all documents
  • Arrange Facultative Reinsurance when required

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

