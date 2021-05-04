Commercial Underwriter with NQF4 Short Term Insurance accreditation, RE5 certificate, and minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience with an insurance company, required to start asap.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric essential
- NQF4 Short Term Insurance (150 Credits) required
- RE5 essential
- Minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience required
- Minimum 5 years’ experience with an Insurance Company required
- Multi claimant and unpaids knowledge and experience required
- SASRIA and SASRIA audit experience and knowledge required
- Experience with Broker surveys and risk requirements essential
Responsibilities:
- Underwriter new policies
- Issuing new business, renewals and endorsements
- Prepare new business quotes
- Negotiate renewal terms and prepare documentation
- Liaise with brokers re amendments and additional cover – checking all documents
- Arrange Facultative Reinsurance when required
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
