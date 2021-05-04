Commercial Underwriter

Commercial Underwriter with NQF4 Short Term Insurance accreditation, RE5 certificate, and minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience with an insurance company, required to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

Matric essential

NQF4 Short Term Insurance (150 Credits) required

RE5 essential

Minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience required

Minimum 5 years’ experience with an Insurance Company required

Multi claimant and unpaids knowledge and experience required

SASRIA and SASRIA audit experience and knowledge required

Experience with Broker surveys and risk requirements essential

Responsibilities:

Underwriter new policies

Issuing new business, renewals and endorsements

Prepare new business quotes

Negotiate renewal terms and prepare documentation

Liaise with brokers re amendments and additional cover – checking all documents

Arrange Facultative Reinsurance when required

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

