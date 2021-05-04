Position: Connectivity Sales Rep
Location: Bryanston
Responsibilities:
- Cold calling.
- New Business Development.
- Participating in weekly telethons.
- Researching the target market and finding companies to target.
- Building a sales pipeline to ensure a constant stream of sales.
- Working to monthly sales and revenue targets as set by the sales manager.
- Progressing towards activity targets and KPI’s set by the sales manager.
- Entering all required data for sales onto the company system.
- Updating the CRM and inputting information on customers.
- Following up with past customers and cross-selling products.
- Providing assistance to other members of the sales team.
Desired Skills:
- FFTB
- Telecommunications
- Cold calling
- New Business Development
- Selling
- Selling experience
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate