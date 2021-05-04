Connectivity Sales Rep

May 4, 2021

Position: Connectivity Sales Rep
Location: Bryanston

Responsibilities:

  • Cold calling.
  • New Business Development.
  • Participating in weekly telethons.
  • Researching the target market and finding companies to target.
  • Building a sales pipeline to ensure a constant stream of sales.
  • Working to monthly sales and revenue targets as set by the sales manager.
  • Progressing towards activity targets and KPI’s set by the sales manager.
  • Entering all required data for sales onto the company system.
  • Updating the CRM and inputting information on customers.
  • Following up with past customers and cross-selling products.
  • Providing assistance to other members of the sales team.

Desired Skills:

  • FFTB
  • Telecommunications
  • Cold calling
  • New Business Development
  • Selling
  • Selling experience
  • Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

