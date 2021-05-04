Control Engineer

Our client who is a leading producer of catalysts used in automotive emission systems for vehicles is looking for a Controls Engineer in Port Elizabeth.
Duties & Responsibilities
Implementation of New/Modified Equipment or Controls Processes by:
Development /design of Control Systems programming and adhere to company controls programming structure
Preparation and maintenance of existing and/or modification of documentation such as electrical drawings, layout, procedures, or work instructions
New/modified processes are properly introduced and running efficiently by hands-on commissioning, close-out, and operations handover to the affected department.
Co-ordination of specifications, testing, training and installation of all new/modified equipment, software, or controls
Conceptual Engineering Design
Do option development, equipment specification & selection, operating philosophies & procedures, cost justifications, sourcing, and purchase recommendations.
Technical Advice and Operations Support
Give technical advice and engineering support to all areas of operations.
Cover the areas of production enhancement, availability & reliability improvement, equipment troubleshooting, performance monitoring, correct operations procedures and manuals.
Assist with the development of proper maintenance schedules.
Identify and execute solutions for improvements in safety, productivity, and costs.
Evaluate causes of manufacturing problems and assist in resolving such problems.
Design involvement in new projects.
Cost Saving Studies and Projects
Project leader for Control Systems of all projects and will establish and lead teams to achieve objectives
Conduct cost saving studies and performance of cost saving projects.
Production capacity de-bottlenecking, energy optimisation experiments and process variation optimisation.
Reduction in waste and emissions.
Evaluate and further develop existing processes and practices to optimise efficiency in the plant.
Standard engineering concepts, practices and procedures are always to be applied.
Desired Experience & Qualification
BSC or minimum of a Ndip in Electrical Engineering (Light Current) or BEng (Mechatronics)
Minimum 5 years work experience in programming PLC and SCADA systems in a manufacturing environment.
Essential Requirement: Programming, setting up and commissioning projects on these platforms.
ADVANCED EXPERIENCE GAINED:
Beckhoff TwinCAT 2 PLC
Beckhoff TwinCAT 3 PLC
Zenon SCADA
SQL servers
