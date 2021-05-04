Control Engineer

Our client who is a leading producer of catalysts used in automotive emission systems for vehicles is looking for a Controls Engineer in Port Elizabeth.

Duties & Responsibilities

Implementation of New/Modified Equipment or Controls Processes by:

Development /design of Control Systems programming and adhere to company controls programming structure

Preparation and maintenance of existing and/or modification of documentation such as electrical drawings, layout, procedures, or work instructions

New/modified processes are properly introduced and running efficiently by hands-on commissioning, close-out, and operations handover to the affected department.

Co-ordination of specifications, testing, training and installation of all new/modified equipment, software, or controls

Conceptual Engineering Design

Do option development, equipment specification & selection, operating philosophies & procedures, cost justifications, sourcing, and purchase recommendations.

Technical Advice and Operations Support

Give technical advice and engineering support to all areas of operations.

Cover the areas of production enhancement, availability & reliability improvement, equipment troubleshooting, performance monitoring, correct operations procedures and manuals.

Assist with the development of proper maintenance schedules.

Identify and execute solutions for improvements in safety, productivity, and costs.

Evaluate causes of manufacturing problems and assist in resolving such problems.

Design involvement in new projects.

Cost Saving Studies and Projects

Project leader for Control Systems of all projects and will establish and lead teams to achieve objectives

Conduct cost saving studies and performance of cost saving projects.

Production capacity de-bottlenecking, energy optimisation experiments and process variation optimisation.

Reduction in waste and emissions.

Evaluate and further develop existing processes and practices to optimise efficiency in the plant.

Standard engineering concepts, practices and procedures are always to be applied.

Desired Experience & Qualification

BSC or minimum of a Ndip in Electrical Engineering (Light Current) or BEng (Mechatronics)

Minimum 5 years work experience in programming PLC and SCADA systems in a manufacturing environment.

Essential Requirement: Programming, setting up and commissioning projects on these platforms.

ADVANCED EXPERIENCE GAINED:

Beckhoff TwinCAT 2 PLC

Beckhoff TwinCAT 3 PLC

Zenon SCADA

SQL servers

