Control Room Operator

Experience and Requirements:

Experience within monitoring and tracking fleet vehicles and fleet emergencies

You will assist customers with cars that have broken down, theft and hijacking

Needs to be calm, should know when and how to react to any situation

Trust is vital as this is where all the companys confidential information is stored

Matric

Clear criminal record

Willing to work 12-hour shifts

