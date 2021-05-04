Creditors Supervisor at Twinsaver

Twinsaver is looking for a Creditor’s Supervisor for our Bryanston offices.

The Creditors Supervisor would be required to supervise the creditor’s clerks by ensuring recons are submitted on time, assisting with resolving supplier queries, ensuring payments are effected on time, and maintaining the supplier master.

Requirements:

FORMAL QUALIFICATION:

Matric

WORK EXPERIENCE:

3-5 years Supervisory experience in the creditor’s environment

FMCG background OR experience in working with high volumes of data-capturing, reconciliations, and filing.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Update vendor master by loading approved new vendors or approved change requests in MFG PRO.

Ensure that creditor clerks capture invoices on time by monitoring the GRNI and clearing it to Rnil by month end. Ensuring that the Age Analysis and GRNI items are not older than 3 months.

Ensure that creditor clerks perform a minimum of ten supplier reconciliations daily and submit all recons by set monthly deadlines. Reviewing recons before it is checked by the AP manager and ensuring that creditor clerks correct errors timeously.

Liaising with internal departments and/or external suppliers to resolve price and quantity queries and maintaining the Voucher HOLD report to ensure queries are not older than 3 months. Ensure unresolved queries are escalated to the AP manager timeously.

Prepare supplier payments timeously in MFG pro and the bank for review by the AP Manager. Follow-up to ensure bank payments are released before close of business. Ensuring that cashbook queries are resolved before month end.

Ensuring that creditor clerks keep their filing up to date. Ensuring the filing and archiving is effectively coordinated to retrieve records for audits purposes.

Maintaining respect and a positive attitude towards team members.

Provide assistance to the creditors team including any adhoc tasks.

Reallocate work to other creditor clerks when needed in order to meet team deadlines.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Microsoft Excel and Office Intermediate (Advanced an advantage)

MFG Pro an advantage

Excellent communication skills

Excellent organizing skills

Excellent time management skills

ABILITIES:

Able to manage staff

A good understanding of the financial impact of transactions on the business and its suppliers.

Ability to process accurately and have the ability to organize work in order to meet deadlines

Ability to use initiative and to solve problems

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES/QUALITIES:

Team player

Organized

Analytical

Attention to detail

Integrity

Positive attitude

Respect Working Conditions

Must be able to work extra hours when needed.

Please note that applications for this position close on the 18th May 2021.

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Creditors Supervisor

Accounts Payable

FMCG

Advanced Excel

MS Office

MFG Pro

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position