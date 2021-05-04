Creditors Supervisor at Twinsaver

Twinsaver is looking for a Creditor’s Supervisor for our Bryanston offices.
The Creditors Supervisor would be required to supervise the creditor’s clerks by ensuring recons are submitted on time, assisting with resolving supplier queries, ensuring payments are effected on time, and maintaining the supplier master.
Requirements:
FORMAL QUALIFICATION:
- Matric
WORK EXPERIENCE:
- 3-5 years Supervisory experience in the creditor’s environment
- FMCG background OR experience in working with high volumes of data-capturing, reconciliations, and filing.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Update vendor master by loading approved new vendors or approved change requests in MFG PRO.
- Ensure that creditor clerks capture invoices on time by monitoring the GRNI and clearing it to Rnil by month end. Ensuring that the Age Analysis and GRNI items are not older than 3 months.
- Ensure that creditor clerks perform a minimum of ten supplier reconciliations daily and submit all recons by set monthly deadlines. Reviewing recons before it is checked by the AP manager and ensuring that creditor clerks correct errors timeously.
- Liaising with internal departments and/or external suppliers to resolve price and quantity queries and maintaining the Voucher HOLD report to ensure queries are not older than 3 months. Ensure unresolved queries are escalated to the AP manager timeously.
- Prepare supplier payments timeously in MFG pro and the bank for review by the AP Manager. Follow-up to ensure bank payments are released before close of business. Ensuring that cashbook queries are resolved before month end.
- Ensuring that creditor clerks keep their filing up to date. Ensuring the filing and archiving is effectively coordinated to retrieve records for audits purposes.
- Maintaining respect and a positive attitude towards team members.
- Provide assistance to the creditors team including any adhoc tasks.
- Reallocate work to other creditor clerks when needed in order to meet team deadlines.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:
- Microsoft Excel and Office Intermediate (Advanced an advantage)
- MFG Pro an advantage
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent organizing skills
- Excellent time management skills
ABILITIES:
- Able to manage staff
- A good understanding of the financial impact of transactions on the business and its suppliers.
- Ability to process accurately and have the ability to organize work in order to meet deadlines
- Ability to use initiative and to solve problems
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES/QUALITIES:
- Team player
- Organized
- Analytical
- Attention to detail
- Integrity
- Positive attitude
- Respect Working Conditions
- Must be able to work extra hours when needed.
Please note that applications for this position close on the 18th May 2021.
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- Creditors Supervisor
- Accounts Payable
- FMCG
- Advanced Excel
- MS Office
- MFG Pro
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Accounts Payable / Receivable
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric