Data Engineer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

The purpose of the data engineer is to use their database, software engineering and programming skills to that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the data scientists.

Experience

Min

At least 6-8 years’ experience in programming and modelling of data

Systems engineering and implementations experience

Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like AWS or Google cloud

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or AWS Foundation

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

1. System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Database analysis, design & administration

Technical Test Plan Design

2. IT systems development processes

System Engineering

Programming

Application development

Standards and governance

3. Data modelling using:

Table structures

Store Procedures

SSIS Packages

SQL

4. Cloud Data Services:

Implementing data pipelines using cloud infrastructure and services

No-SQL experience on the cloud

Data engineering and integration services in a hybrid clou environment

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems

Agile development life cycle

Polybase

Python

Solid understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

SQL Server

AWS platform

AWS S3

AWS RDS

AWS Redshift

Hadoop

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology

Deciding and Initiating Action

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Formulating Strategies and Concepts

Planning and Organising

Relating and Networking

Learning and Researching

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

