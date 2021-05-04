Debt Controller/ Debtors Clerk

Main Duties:
- Keep tracking outstanding debts
- Plan course of action to recover owed money
- Locate and contact debtors
- Negotiate payoff deadlines and payment plans
- Handle customers’ questions or complaints
- Identify gaps in the system and recommend solutions
- Build trust with debtors
- Update account status and database regularly
- Comply with requirements when legal action is unavoidable
- Assist with administration within the Debtors department
Requirements:
- Matric
- High school diploma is preferred
- +2 years of experience as debt collector
- Experience in working with targets and tight deadlines
- Knowledge of relevant legal requirements
- Good knowledge of MS Office and databases
- Good negotiation and persuasion skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
