Debt Controller/ Debtors Clerk

May 4, 2021

Main Duties:

  • Keep tracking outstanding debts
  • Plan course of action to recover owed money
  • Locate and contact debtors
  • Negotiate payoff deadlines and payment plans
  • Handle customers’ questions or complaints
  • Identify gaps in the system and recommend solutions
  • Build trust with debtors
  • Update account status and database regularly
  • Comply with requirements when legal action is unavoidable
  • Assist with administration within the Debtors department

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • High school diploma is preferred
  • +2 years of experience as debt collector
  • Experience in working with targets and tight deadlines
  • Knowledge of relevant legal requirements
  • Good knowledge of MS Office and databases
  • Good negotiation and persuasion skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted!

