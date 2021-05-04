Debt Controller/ Debtors Clerk

Main Duties:

Keep tracking outstanding debts

Plan course of action to recover owed money

Locate and contact debtors

Negotiate payoff deadlines and payment plans

Handle customers’ questions or complaints

Identify gaps in the system and recommend solutions

Build trust with debtors

Update account status and database regularly

Comply with requirements when legal action is unavoidable

Assist with administration within the Debtors department

Requirements:

Matric

High school diploma is preferred

+2 years of experience as debt collector

Experience in working with targets and tight deadlines

Knowledge of relevant legal requirements

Good knowledge of MS Office and databases

Good negotiation and persuasion skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted!

