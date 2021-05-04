Debtors Admin Clerk

May 4, 2021

Debtors/Creditors Administrator – Must be Fluent in Portuguese!

We are looking for a trustworthy individual with strong focus and performance driven.

The Position: We’re looking for a well versed Debtors & Creditors clerk with added Admin responsibility. Permanent position based in Longmeadow. The pay range on offer is R8 000.00 to R10 000.00 CtC Per Month.

How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

  • Completed Matric – essential
  • Completed Diploma / Certificate in Finance or Bookkeeping – essential
  • Experience with Sage / SAP – essential
  • Strong Microsoft Excel – Advanced Level – essential
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
  • Own vehicle with a valid driver’s license – required
  • Good reporting and communication skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Highly organized
  • Focused and performance driven
  • Highly attentive to detail
  • Deadline orientated
  • Fluent in English and Portuguese – required

Responsibilities:

  • Monthly creditors reconciliations
  • Processing creditor invoices and debit notes
  • Monthly debtor reconciliations
  • Sending out statements (including following up on payments)
  • Processing customer invoices and credit notes
  • Attending finance meetings to discuss debtors & creditors
  • Credit applications
  • Assisting with fleet management
  • Petty cash control and processing
  • Assisting with final costing of projects
  • Filing & Admin

Desired Skills:

  • Portuguese
  • Debtors
  • Creditors
  • Reconciliations
  • Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

