Debtors Admin Clerk

Debtors/Creditors Administrator – Must be Fluent in Portuguese!

We are looking for a trustworthy individual with strong focus and performance driven.

The Position: We’re looking for a well versed Debtors & Creditors clerk with added Admin responsibility. Permanent position based in Longmeadow. The pay range on offer is R8 000.00 to R10 000.00 CtC Per Month.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Diploma / Certificate in Finance or Bookkeeping – essential

Experience with Sage / SAP – essential

Strong Microsoft Excel – Advanced Level – essential

3+ years’ experience in a similar role

Own vehicle with a valid driver’s license – required

Good reporting and communication skills

Problem solving skills

Highly organized

Focused and performance driven

Highly attentive to detail

Deadline orientated

Fluent in English and Portuguese – required

Responsibilities:

Monthly creditors reconciliations

Processing creditor invoices and debit notes

Monthly debtor reconciliations

Sending out statements (including following up on payments)

Processing customer invoices and credit notes

Attending finance meetings to discuss debtors & creditors

Credit applications

Assisting with fleet management

Petty cash control and processing

Assisting with final costing of projects

Filing & Admin

