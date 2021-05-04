Debtors Admin Clerk

Debtors/Creditors Administrator – Must be Fluent in Portuguese!
We are looking for a trustworthy individual with strong focus and performance driven.
The Position: We’re looking for a well versed Debtors & Creditors clerk with added Admin responsibility. Permanent position based in Longmeadow. The pay range on offer is R8 000.00 to R10 000.00 CtC Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Diploma / Certificate in Finance or Bookkeeping – essential
- Experience with Sage / SAP – essential
- Strong Microsoft Excel – Advanced Level – essential
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar role
- Own vehicle with a valid driver’s license – required
- Good reporting and communication skills
- Problem solving skills
- Highly organized
- Focused and performance driven
- Highly attentive to detail
- Deadline orientated
- Fluent in English and Portuguese – required
Responsibilities:
- Monthly creditors reconciliations
- Processing creditor invoices and debit notes
- Monthly debtor reconciliations
- Sending out statements (including following up on payments)
- Processing customer invoices and credit notes
- Attending finance meetings to discuss debtors & creditors
- Credit applications
- Assisting with fleet management
- Petty cash control and processing
- Assisting with final costing of projects
- Filing & Admin
