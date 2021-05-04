Decision Scientist- Business Banking at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.
Purpose Statement
- To ensure the deliverables within the area of responsibility aligns with the objectives, plans, processes and standards of Credit Decision Science (Granting Model, Collections, Recoveries, Account Management)
- To perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.
Experience
3 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis
<br/>Experience must include the following (Ideally within the Business Banking Credit Risk Management Environment): <br/> <br/>o Extracting and Aggregating Data from Large Relational Databases <br/> <br/>o Data Mining and Predictive Modelling <br/><br/><b><b>Qualifications</b></b><br/>
- Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics
Knowledge
- Analytics
- Predictive Modelling and Machine Learning
- Project management methodologies
- IT implementation cycle
- Credit cycle
- Technical understanding and knowledge (different operating systems / databases / programming languages)
- General business acumen to identify the impact technical issues may have on design and delivery of solutions.
- Best practices and tools in credit risk
- Interpretation of user requirements and translation into business requirements specifications
- Retail credit environment / industry
- Confidentiality and intellectual property implications and constraints
- Interpretation of user requirements
- Translation of business requirements into business requirement specifications
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Analytical Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- SAS Skills
- SQL Skills
- R skills
- Python skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Leadership Skills
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.