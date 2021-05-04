Decision Scientist- Business Banking at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 4, 2021

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

  • To ensure the deliverables within the area of responsibility aligns with the objectives, plans, processes and standards of Credit Decision Science (Granting Model, Collections, Recoveries, Account Management)
  • To perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.

Experience

3 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis 

        Experience must include the following (Ideally within the Business Banking Credit Risk Management Environment):

o Extracting and Aggregating Data from Large Relational Databases

o Data Mining and Predictive Modelling

Qualifications

  • Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics

Knowledge

  • Analytics
  • Predictive Modelling and Machine Learning
  • Project management methodologies
  • IT implementation cycle
  • Credit cycle
  • Technical understanding and knowledge (different operating systems / databases / programming languages)
  • General business acumen to identify the impact technical issues may have on design and delivery of solutions.
  • Best practices and tools in credit risk
  • Interpretation of user requirements and translation into business requirements specifications
  • Retail credit environment / industry
  • Confidentiality and intellectual property implications and constraints
  • Interpretation of user requirements
  • Translation of business requirements into business requirement specifications

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Reporting Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Attention to Detail
  • SAS Skills
  • SQL Skills
  • R skills
  • Python skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Leadership Skills

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

