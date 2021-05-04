- Job Title: Demand Planning Manager
Reporting to: Head of Finance
- Main Purpose:As Demand Planning Manager, you will create and manage forecasts, design process improvements and next generation planning systems, and perform data analytics for Service Operations. You will also be responsible to plan brands.
Key Results Area:
- Manage retailer month end sales data analysis.
- Sell-thru reporting and analysis management.
- Manage forecasting and inventory analysis.
- New product launches and promotions management
Job Specific Requirements:
- Manage demand planning team in demand management activities.
- Oversee daily activities of team and provide guidance as needed.
- Work with management, inventory, supply chain and sales teams in demand planning operations.
- Identify demand forecast risks and develop effective mitigation plans.
- Develop demand plan based on business trends and demand patterns.
- Analyze and troubleshoot demand related issues in a timely and accurate manner.
- Assist in developing annual budgets and cost-effectiveness initiatives.
- Maintain training materials and organize trainings to team members.
- Follow and enforce company rules and regulations.
- Develop routine and ad-hoc demand related reports for management.
- Schedule forecast review meetings with management on regular basis.
- Maintain demand planning processes to improve forecast accuracy.
- Work with team to plan, coordinate and execute demand planning activities.
- Assist in employee recruitment, performance evaluation, promotion and retention activities.
- Update forecasts for new products, seasonal products, discounts, promotions.
- Coordinate with inventory team to monitor and maintain optimal inventory levels.
QUALIFICATIONS AND ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- 4-year college degree (Business, marketing, or related field)
- 3+ years related experience in demand planning or supply-chain planning.
- Experience in managing end of life cycle and absolute inventory.
- Background in master scheduling, forecasting, procurement, and planning.
- Knowledge of demand management/forecasting tools, forecasting processes in sales, marketing operations, finance, manufacturing and supply chain issues.
- Strong analytical abilities
- Strong knowledge of demand planning process within the cosmetic and retail industry
- Experience using ERP statistical software packages.
- Good communication and skills
- Detail oriented
- Extreme accuracy
- Extensive spreadsheet analysis and strong mathematical abilities
- Experience with MRP functionality
- Knowledge of turn rates
- Knowledge of key inventory performance metrics, turns, margin contributions, etc.
- Ability to lead cross-functionally.
- Collaborative skills in resolving long and short positions in inventory.
- Strong background and experience in statistical forecasting, advanced planning analytics
- Able to work on multiple projects simultaneously and prioritizing tasks based on demand despite changes in work scope or focus.
- Open-minded, collaborative and team-oriented attitude with the ability to think outside the box for solutions to complex challenges.
- Self-motivation, strong work ethic, and a passion for being hands-on in their work.
Desired Skills:
- Process Logistics
- Supply chain
- Supply Planning
- Inventory Logistics
- Inventory Analysis
- Demand Planning
- Inventory Management
- Supply Chain Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid