Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor of law / Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent tertiary qualification
- 3-5 years experience
- Member of the institute of chartered secretaries
- Previous experience in a Company Secretarial role (inc company law, corporate governance, and risk management
- Experience in the Insurance environment is advantageous
- Business acumen and ability to think beyond the core responsibilities of a Deputy Company Secretary
Responsibilities
- Incorporating best practice corporate governance processes into board business and maintaining strong corporate governance frameworks in accordance with statutory requirements
- Advising the Board, Committees and CEO on legal matters and issues of corporate governance
- Reviewing and updating corporate governance policies
- To ensure compliance of the provisions of Companies Law and other regulatory frameworks
- To ensure that all statutory forms are filed and submitted in line with regulatory requirements
- Filing of copy of special resolutions on prescribed form within the specified time period
- To assist with the arrangement and preparation of Board Meetings, notices of meetings, the agenda, record of proceedings and minute taking
- Assisting with the preparation of Annual Reports and Annual General Meeting
- To assist with matters concerned with the allotment of shares, and issuance of share certificates including maintenance of statutory Share Register and conducting the appropriate activities connected with share transfers and correspondence between the shareholders and the company
- Preparing documents for declaring dividend, updating registered addresses and/or change of directors and sending copies of minutes/resolutions/documents to auditors as required
- To prepare, approve, sign and seal agreements leases, legal forms, and other official documents on the companys behalf, when authorised by the broad of the directors or the executive responsible.
- To assist with the implementation of policies formulated by the directors.
- Handling due diligent requests
- Working with the leadership team and senior stakeholders to deliver better good risk outcomes
- Updating and/or generating corporate structure charts as and when required
