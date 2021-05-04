Deputy Company Secretary

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor of law / Bachelor of Commerce or equivalent tertiary qualification

3-5 years experience

Member of the institute of chartered secretaries

Previous experience in a Company Secretarial role (inc company law, corporate governance, and risk management

Experience in the Insurance environment is advantageous

Business acumen and ability to think beyond the core responsibilities of a Deputy Company Secretary

Responsibilities

Incorporating best practice corporate governance processes into board business and maintaining strong corporate governance frameworks in accordance with statutory requirements

Advising the Board, Committees and CEO on legal matters and issues of corporate governance

Reviewing and updating corporate governance policies

To ensure compliance of the provisions of Companies Law and other regulatory frameworks

To ensure that all statutory forms are filed and submitted in line with regulatory requirements

Filing of copy of special resolutions on prescribed form within the specified time period

To assist with the arrangement and preparation of Board Meetings, notices of meetings, the agenda, record of proceedings and minute taking

Assisting with the preparation of Annual Reports and Annual General Meeting

To assist with matters concerned with the allotment of shares, and issuance of share certificates including maintenance of statutory Share Register and conducting the appropriate activities connected with share transfers and correspondence between the shareholders and the company

Preparing documents for declaring dividend, updating registered addresses and/or change of directors and sending copies of minutes/resolutions/documents to auditors as required

To prepare, approve, sign and seal agreements leases, legal forms, and other official documents on the companys behalf, when authorised by the broad of the directors or the executive responsible.

To assist with the implementation of policies formulated by the directors.

Handling due diligent requests

Working with the leadership team and senior stakeholders to deliver better good risk outcomes

Updating and/or generating corporate structure charts as and when required

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

