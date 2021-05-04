Digital Operations & Support Manager at STS

We have an exciting vacancy in our Digital Team for a Digital Operations & Support Manager, reporting to the Digital Technology Manager. This role will Support operations for the Digital channels (Kiosk, e-commerce, delivery) and this will include the following:

Being a single point of contact for digital operations in the business

Managing the technology monitoring and troubleshooting across hardware, software and security using in place vendor support models to ensure uptime of digital touchpoints and resolution of customer queries from associated touchpoints

Performance reporting on services and systems (according to SLA’s)

Trouble ticket management

Continuous improvement via input from business owners and customers to optimise and improve existing solutions

Key Responsibilities:

Technology monitoring and troubleshooting across hardware, software and security using in place vendor support models

Performance reporting on services and systems (according to SLA)

Trouble ticket management

Continuous improvement via input from business owners to optimise and improve existing digital solutions

Software release management and roll-out of all digital enhancements and new services

Qualifications:

Technology degree/diploma in Engineering, IT or Computer Science

Knowledge of project management

Desired Skills:

Creative ability

Effective

coercive

tactful communication

Analytical capability

About The Employer:

Retail space

