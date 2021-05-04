Domestic Underwriter

May 4, 2021

My Broker Client in Fourways is looking for a Domestic Underwriter.

Must have:

  • Matric
  • RE 5
  • Full FAIS qualification
  • FLexi Broker / Cardinal System experience
  • 1-3 years Domestic Underwriting experience at a Broker.
  • Knowledge of Boating / Marine will be an advantage
  • Resides around Fourways & Reliable transport

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • RE 5
  • Full Fais Qualification
  • Flexi Broker
  • Cardinal System

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Risk Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position