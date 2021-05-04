My Broker Client in Fourways is looking for a Domestic Underwriter.
Must have:
- Matric
- RE 5
- Full FAIS qualification
- FLexi Broker / Cardinal System experience
- 1-3 years Domestic Underwriting experience at a Broker.
- Knowledge of Boating / Marine will be an advantage
- Resides around Fourways & Reliable transport
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Risk Assessment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus