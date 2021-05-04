Domestic Underwriter

My Broker Client in Fourways is looking for a Domestic Underwriter.

Must have:

Matric

RE 5

Full FAIS qualification

FLexi Broker / Cardinal System experience

1-3 years Domestic Underwriting experience at a Broker.

Knowledge of Boating / Marine will be an advantage

Resides around Fourways & Reliable transport

Desired Skills:

Matric

RE 5

Full Fais Qualification

Flexi Broker

Cardinal System

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Risk Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

