Engineer Technician

Please note that you will not be considered if you do not pass the below questions when applying for this role:

How many years experience do you have in the Hybrid energy sector? (battery storage and generator integration into a PV solar system)

What DC experience do you have?

How much experience do you have in sizing hybrid solar systems to suit a load profile? Have you created BOQs/ costings for these?

TITLE: HYBRID SOLAR ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

WORKING HOURS: 8am to 5pm Mon – Fri

REPORTS TO: Operations Manager

QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc/BEng/BTech electrical engineer.

ECSA registration is a bonus.

Some project management experience is a bonus

WORK EXPERIENCE:

5-8 years’ experience as an electrical engineer working on hybrid systems

Minimum 2 years in the renewable energy sector

BASIC OVERVIEW:

The Hybrid Solar Electrical Engineer is responsible for the engineering and technical disciplines needed to complete Hybrid Solar projects. The applicant must be experienced in hybrid solar projects that encompass the use of PV, battery storage, utility grid, and genset integration for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

JOB REQUIREMENTS AND FUNCTIONS:

SALES SUPPORT

Preliminary assessments and feasibility studies for new solar project leads

General technical support for sales department in terms of methodology and technology

Analyzing tender requirements and contract terms.

Prepares cost estimates for sales department by studying site data, site plans, client operations, and related client documentation.

Consulting with consulting engineers, and other professional and technical personnel.

Determines improvements by analysing cost-benefit ratios of equipment, supplies, or service applications in customer environment.

Assisting the R&D faculties by studying new technology and proposing changes in equipment, processes, or use of materials or services.

Making technical presentations and demonstrating how a product will meet client needs.

Providing pre-sales technical assistance and product education.

Liaising with other members of the sales team and other technical experts.

Supporting marketing by attending trade shows, conferences, and other marketing events.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Technical support for Field Services department.

Technical support for sub-contractor installers for the duration of an installation.

Technical support to stakeholders for Operations and Maintenance contracts.

RAW ENGINEERING

Designs and drawings including yield assessments simulations, working drawings, to-build drawings, as-built drawings, equipment specifications, etc.

Creating and submitting RFQ’s complete with BOQ’s and SOW’s in order to cost systems accurately.

Management of external manufacturing and performing FAT’s.

Liaise with external technology partners on engineering designs and queries.

Provide project management support where necessary.

Preparing various reports for Operations Manager.

Along with the R&D faculties, help in the design of custom-made products, creating the related drawings, discuss options for viability and suggest alternatives.

Travel to site (local and Southern Africa) from time-to-time to perform inspections, technical reports, sub-contractor guidance, plant commissioning, maintenance coordination, client meetings, etc.

SKILLS AND PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail is essential

Excellent time-management and the ability to work to strict deadlines

Ability to draft professional reports

Ability to create professional technical drawings and SLD’s

Logical document control and management

Proficient in PVSol, AutoCAD, and MS Office

Strong knowledge of SANS electrical regulations and their applications

Analyzing metering data and load profiles to perform sizing

Sizing hybrid solar systems accurately

Knowledge and understanding of financial modelling

Desired Skills:

renewable energy

hybrid energy

generator integration

PV solar

battery storage

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Engineering Technician

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

