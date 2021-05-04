Field Service Application Specialist – Medical Devices

Location: Harare, Zimbabwe
(Zimbabwean national citizens required to apply)
Position overview:
One will ensure customer satisfaction through effective installation, training, maintenance and troubleshooting of GeneXpert OMNI products. Addresses customer issues promptly and professionally, onsite, and remotely.
Qualifications and Experience needed:
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Biology, experience in Molecular Biology an advantage
- 3 Years’ experience as a Field Service Application Specialist in the molecular diagnostics industry
- Experience in Clinical Laboratory setting along with experience in Molecular or Microbiology
- Track record in displaying dedication to superior customer service
- Capable of explaining technical procedures in writing or verbal is essential
- Ability to follow defined processes and protocol is key
- Exceptional time management is a must
- Ability to work and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external customers
- Results driven and self-motivated with a demonstrated ability to achieve measurable goals
- Driving License
- Fluent in English and local dialects, as needed
- Travel in-country approximately 80% of the time with exceptional international travels
- Work independently and self-motivated
Desired Skills:
- Molecular Biology
- GeneXpert OMNI products
- Clinical Laboratory
- Application Specialist
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary