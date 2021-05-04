Field Service Application Specialist – Medical Devices

May 4, 2021

Location: Harare, Zimbabwe
(Zimbabwean national citizens required to apply)

Position overview:

One will ensure customer satisfaction through effective installation, training, maintenance and troubleshooting of GeneXpert OMNI products. Addresses customer issues promptly and professionally, onsite, and remotely.

Qualifications and Experience needed:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Biology, experience in Molecular Biology an advantage
  • 3 Years’ experience as a Field Service Application Specialist in the molecular diagnostics industry
  • Experience in Clinical Laboratory setting along with experience in Molecular or Microbiology
  • Track record in displaying dedication to superior customer service
  • Capable of explaining technical procedures in writing or verbal is essential
  • Ability to follow defined processes and protocol is key
  • Exceptional time management is a must
  • Ability to work and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external customers
  • Results driven and self-motivated with a demonstrated ability to achieve measurable goals
  • Driving License
  • Fluent in English and local dialects, as needed
  • Travel in-country approximately 80% of the time with exceptional international travels
  • Work independently and self-motivated

Desired Skills:

  • Molecular Biology
  • GeneXpert OMNI products
  • Clinical Laboratory
  • Application Specialist

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary

