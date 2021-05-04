Field Technician

JOB DESCRIPTION
Administering and Troubleshooting
- Identifying and resolving network performance problems common to ODM Installed
solutions
- Help plan and design various solutions for network malfunctioning
- Debugging
Maintaining assigned venues
- Prioritise daily site visits according to FT MMS Home Page, Schedule or route
planned by Regional Operations Manager
- Ensure that the correct tools and stock is taken to client sites
- Ensure that the venue is always in a good condition and that wiring is neat, the screen placement is correct, the screen and work areas are clean and that the correct content is playing
- Log any issues and comments for Service Requests on MMS and follow up with the
Regional Operations Manager
- Escalate and rely any issues, irregularities and unresolved problems to the Regional Operations Manager
- Keep comments updated on MMS ? Complete and send sign off documents to Regional Manager via email or hardcopy within 24 hours of job being completed or sooner
Maintaining Stock Levels
- Order stock in accordance with operational needs
- Ensure that stock is correctly ordered and returned and that stock pickup is done timeously and correctly
- Handle stock responsibly and with care
Travelling, Mileage and vehicle management
- Effective travelling and route planning to ensure that mileage is kept to the
minimum
- Log all mileage along with description of completed work logged on manage engine
immediate as the job is closed
- Avoid unnecessary returns to site along with site visits for rebooting
- Ensure that funds are managed appropriately for funds to be available continuously
and in between mileage reimbursements
- Ensure that drivers and vehicle licenses are maintained
- Keep vehicle in good working condition and tidy
- Ensure compliance with road and traffic regulations
- Avoid reckless and negligent driving and ensure safe transportation of stock
Equipment usage and care
- Maintain all tools and equipment, including but not limited to cellular handsets and
tablet
- Use equipment and allocated minutes / data only for its intended use and avoid
personal use and allow for deductions from salary in the amount equivalent to the
overspend
Client Services
- Attend to clients promptly, effectively and courteously
- Maintain excellent relationships with ODM client
Record and Time keeping
- Ensure that all relevant records are kept up to date such as Management System,
Manage Engine, mileage claims, sign off documents, health and safety documents
- Ensure that services are rendered within the time frames stipulated from time to
time
Health and Safety Compliance
- Always wear PPE issued
- Comply with the relevant health and safety issues at all times
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Matric
- Formal training in networking and electrical troubleshooting
- Training in various networking specialties
- Relevant Information Technology qualification
- 1-3 years Information Technology Industry
- Excellent written and spoked communication skills
- Ability to explain technicalities to non-technical clients
- Solid understanding of current standards and terms relating to Networks
- Ability to convey information and date retrieved from troubleshooting solutions to clients and colleagues
- Solid and well-maintained knowledge of relevant computer networking terminology, protocols and hardware
- Understanding of basic Network architecture
- Possess self-discipline and ability to multitask
- Ability to spend time debugging system faults
- Advanced Excel skills???
- Attention to detail
- Reliable
- Honest
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Troubleshooting
- honest
- reliable
- Electrical
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric