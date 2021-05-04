Field Technician

May 4, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Administering and Troubleshooting

  • Identifying and resolving network performance problems common to ODM Installed
    solutions
  • Help plan and design various solutions for network malfunctioning
  • Debugging

Maintaining assigned venues

  • Prioritise daily site visits according to FT MMS Home Page, Schedule or route
    planned by Regional Operations Manager
  • Ensure that the correct tools and stock is taken to client sites
  • Ensure that the venue is always in a good condition and that wiring is neat, the screen placement is correct, the screen and work areas are clean and that the correct content is playing
  • Log any issues and comments for Service Requests on MMS and follow up with the
    Regional Operations Manager
  • Escalate and rely any issues, irregularities and unresolved problems to the Regional Operations Manager
  • Keep comments updated on MMS ? Complete and send sign off documents to Regional Manager via email or hardcopy within 24 hours of job being completed or sooner

Maintaining Stock Levels

  • Order stock in accordance with operational needs
  • Ensure that stock is correctly ordered and returned and that stock pickup is done timeously and correctly
  • Handle stock responsibly and with care

Travelling, Mileage and vehicle management

  • Effective travelling and route planning to ensure that mileage is kept to the
    minimum
  • Log all mileage along with description of completed work logged on manage engine
    immediate as the job is closed
  • Avoid unnecessary returns to site along with site visits for rebooting
  • Ensure that funds are managed appropriately for funds to be available continuously
    and in between mileage reimbursements
  • Ensure that drivers and vehicle licenses are maintained
  • Keep vehicle in good working condition and tidy
  • Ensure compliance with road and traffic regulations
  • Avoid reckless and negligent driving and ensure safe transportation of stock

Equipment usage and care

  • Maintain all tools and equipment, including but not limited to cellular handsets and
    tablet
  • Use equipment and allocated minutes / data only for its intended use and avoid
    personal use and allow for deductions from salary in the amount equivalent to the
    overspend

Client Services

  • Attend to clients promptly, effectively and courteously
  • Maintain excellent relationships with ODM client

Record and Time keeping

  • Ensure that all relevant records are kept up to date such as Management System,
    Manage Engine, mileage claims, sign off documents, health and safety documents
  • Ensure that services are rendered within the time frames stipulated from time to
    time

Health and Safety Compliance

  • Always wear PPE issued
  • Comply with the relevant health and safety issues at all times

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric
  • Formal training in networking and electrical troubleshooting
  • Training in various networking specialties
  • Relevant Information Technology qualification
  • 1-3 years Information Technology Industry
  • Excellent written and spoked communication skills
  • Ability to explain technicalities to non-technical clients
  • Solid understanding of current standards and terms relating to Networks
  • Ability to convey information and date retrieved from troubleshooting solutions to clients and colleagues
  • Solid and well-maintained knowledge of relevant computer networking terminology, protocols and hardware
  • Understanding of basic Network architecture
  • Possess self-discipline and ability to multitask
  • Ability to spend time debugging system faults
  • Advanced Excel skills???
  • Attention to detail
  • Reliable
  • Honest

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • Troubleshooting
  • honest
  • reliable
  • Electrical

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software
  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

