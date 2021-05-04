Finance Controller

Responsibilities:
- Reporting to and in support of the General Manager (GM).
- Preparing financial reports,
- Analysing financial data, including cost
- Monitoring and improve internal
- Overseeing and preparing income
- Ensuring all Balance Sheet items / Control accounts are properly
- Assist GM with CASH Flow
- Participating budgeting
- Managing and controlling financial
- Streamlining accounting functions and
- Strategic planning and coordination
-
Work in conjunction with the General Managers, Finance Exec and Financial Manager to find opportunities for integrated Supply chain benefits
-
Identification, investigation and control of risk and waste
- Daily/weekly/monthly finance reporting to Head Offices
- Compile appropriate reports that highlight issues to management based on findings of all areas investigated.
- Identifying cost saving opportunities and drive implementation
- ad hoc reports
- Act as a floating Admin Controller where Admin Controllers are on Annual Leave, Sick leave, and Maternity/Paternity leave
- Document, automate transactional processes to eliminate human error and identify people / process efficiencies
- Assisting with asset control and maintaining consolidated registers for each site
Requirements
- Valid drivers’ license added advantage
- SAGE Pastel experience will be beneficial
- Management & Financial Accounting principles and practices
- Bcom Accounting / Finance Degree
- 3 – 4 Years Operational Financial Accounting experience
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
- Report Writing
- Problem Solving Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Advance MS Excel Skills
- Strong Reconciliation Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree