Finance Controller

May 4, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Reporting to and in support of the General Manager (GM).
  • Preparing financial reports,
  • Analysing financial data, including cost
  • Monitoring and improve internal
  • Overseeing and preparing income
  • Ensuring all Balance Sheet items / Control accounts are properly
  • Assist GM with CASH Flow
  • Participating budgeting
  • Managing and controlling financial
  • Streamlining accounting functions and
  • Strategic planning and coordination

  • Work in conjunction with the General Managers, Finance Exec and Financial Manager to find opportunities for integrated Supply chain benefits

  • Identification, investigation and control of risk and waste

  • Daily/weekly/monthly finance reporting to Head Offices
  • Compile appropriate reports that highlight issues to management based on findings of all areas investigated.
  • Identifying cost saving opportunities and drive implementation
  • ad hoc reports
  • Act as a floating Admin Controller where Admin Controllers are on Annual Leave, Sick leave, and Maternity/Paternity leave
  • Document, automate transactional processes to eliminate human error and identify people / process efficiencies
  • Assisting with asset control and maintaining consolidated registers for each site

Requirements

  • Valid drivers’ license added advantage
  • SAGE Pastel experience will be beneficial
  • Management & Financial Accounting principles and practices
  • Bcom Accounting / Finance Degree
  • 3 – 4 Years Operational Financial Accounting experience

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Literacy
  • Report Writing
  • Problem Solving Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Advance MS Excel Skills
  • Strong Reconciliation Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Cost & Management Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

