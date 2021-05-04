Finance SQL Data Analyst at M&M Consulting

May 4, 2021

Requirements

  • Daily Check and Review of Data Imported
  • Data Maintenance

Weekly Tasks

  • Data Scripting and Automation
  • Writing Reports

Monthly Tasks

  • Data Base Maintenance
  • Data Imports
  • Writing Reports
  • Data Streamline and Automation
  • Data Integration and Analysis
  • Process Optimization

Adhoc Tasks

  • Assisting peers / staff with general enquiries
  • Motivation of team members
  • Work Pride
  • Taking ownership of tasks and projects allocated by management
  • Aspiring to meet deadlines
  • Effective communication
  • Documenting of processes and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • – Sound SQL background and experience 2/3 years
  • – SQL Programing
  • – Database Management
  • – Reporting Services
  • Strong excel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

