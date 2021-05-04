Finance SQL Data Analyst at M&M Consulting

Requirements
- Daily Check and Review of Data Imported
- Data Maintenance
Weekly Tasks
- Data Scripting and Automation
- Writing Reports
Monthly Tasks
- Data Base Maintenance
- Data Imports
- Writing Reports
- Data Streamline and Automation
- Data Integration and Analysis
- Process Optimization
Adhoc Tasks
- Assisting peers / staff with general enquiries
- Motivation of team members
- Work Pride
- Taking ownership of tasks and projects allocated by management
- Aspiring to meet deadlines
- Effective communication
- Documenting of processes and procedures
Desired Skills:
- – Sound SQL background and experience 2/3 years
- – SQL Programing
- – Database Management
- – Reporting Services
- Strong excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma