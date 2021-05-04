Financial Accountant

Financial Accountant

Johannesburg CBD

A world-class commercial services company is looking for a Financial Accountant to join their highly skilled finance team.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full accounting function, responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Month-end reporting.

All activities relating the international book.

Balance sheet recons.

Automating processes.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed Honours degree in finance, or similar.

Minimum 3 years experience in the commercial sector.

Experience in the insurance sector is essential.

Accpac/ Sage 300 experience will secure.

Apply now!

Disclaimer

Thank you for submitting your CV. We will assess your suitability for the existing vacancies and retain your CV in our database in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy. We will contact you should your CV be suitable for any available positions. You have the right to Opt-Out of electronic communications from us at any time and you also have the right to request us to delete your information by sending a request to [Email Address Removed] . If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Learn more/Apply for this position