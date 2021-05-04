Financial Controller – MT

May 4, 2021

Position: Financial Controller – MT
Location: Johannesburg North
Salary: R600K

Describtion:

  • Dynamic Young Boutique Fund Management firm looking for a Fund accountant to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Professional membership qualification (e.g. Professional Accountant PA(SA); Associate General Accountant AGS(SA); CIMA);
  • B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Accounting or similar qualification;
  • 3+ years’ experience working in an investment management or related financial services environment,
  • Experience working with Accounting software (Sage or other professional services accounting software);
  • Monthly Management accounts reporting, Financial statement preparation, Cash flow forecasting, budgeting, journals, reconciliations, tax returns and compliance;
  • Advanced Microsoft excel skills; and
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting software
  • Sage or other professional services accounting software
  • Advanced Microsoft excel skills
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Monthly Management accounts
  • Financial statement preparation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

