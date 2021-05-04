Position: Financial Controller – MT
Location: Johannesburg North
Salary: R600K
Describtion:
- Dynamic Young Boutique Fund Management firm looking for a Fund accountant to join their team.
Requirements:
- Professional membership qualification (e.g. Professional Accountant PA(SA); Associate General Accountant AGS(SA); CIMA);
- B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Accounting or similar qualification;
- 3+ years’ experience working in an investment management or related financial services environment,
- Experience working with Accounting software (Sage or other professional services accounting software);
- Monthly Management accounts reporting, Financial statement preparation, Cash flow forecasting, budgeting, journals, reconciliations, tax returns and compliance;
- Advanced Microsoft excel skills; and
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office
Desired Skills:
- Accounting software
- Sage or other professional services accounting software
- Advanced Microsoft excel skills
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Monthly Management accounts
- Financial statement preparation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree