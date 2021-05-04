Financial Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Financial Management

Issue cost reports to MD and meet with the MD once a week for report review and advise on status.

Issue management accounts to the MD on a monthly basis by the second week of the month

Present company financial and cost performance to the CLIENT’s Management team once a month

Initiate and co-ordinate the Company budget process and ensure budgets are reviewed and approved by 15 January every year, including the agreement of cost centre budgets and rates.

Update Asset register and control assets through audits

General protocols and procedures for the financial and cost management team

Manage the debtors and creditors through sub-ordinates.

Manage the buyer and buying processes.

Manage Stores and store processes.

Sign off payroll recon.

Ensure payroll is audited monthly for correctness and ensure no incorrect payments are processed.

Approval of payments on Bank accounts, prior to submission to MD for review and

CEO for payment release

Annual Financial Report management interface the Contracted Accounting company and Auditors

Take ownership of all CLIENT’s Financial management whatever the requirements

Desired Skills:

Heavy Steel Fabrication

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position