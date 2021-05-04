Financial Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Financial Management
Issue cost reports to MD and meet with the MD once a week for report review and advise on status.
Issue management accounts to the MD on a monthly basis by the second week of the month
Present company financial and cost performance to the CLIENT’s Management team once a month
Initiate and co-ordinate the Company budget process and ensure budgets are reviewed and approved by 15 January every year, including the agreement of cost centre budgets and rates.
Update Asset register and control assets through audits
General protocols and procedures for the financial and cost management team
Manage the debtors and creditors through sub-ordinates.
Manage the buyer and buying processes.
Manage Stores and store processes.
Sign off payroll recon.
Ensure payroll is audited monthly for correctness and ensure no incorrect payments are processed.
Approval of payments on Bank accounts, prior to submission to MD for review and
CEO for payment release
Annual Financial Report management interface the Contracted Accounting company and Auditors
Take ownership of all CLIENT’s Financial management whatever the requirements
Desired Skills:
- Heavy Steel Fabrication
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma