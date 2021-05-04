Forex Controller: Outward Payments at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To capture foreign payments as per client instructions and process in accordance with policies and procedures.

To comply with international best standards and practices, Exchange Control legislation and FICA and provide efficient and effective client service

Experience

Minimum:

Min 5 to10 years’ foreign exchange experience with a thorough understanding of the Exchange Control legislation and Balance of Payment categories

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Diploma in Financial Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Understanding of how cross border transactions are created, flow of messages to achieve settlement

Processes for cross border payments and the interoperability of systems

Working knowledge of SWIFT and Forex applications and sustems, Landobyte, Bancs, CDS, AVAYA would be preferred

Ideal

Knowledge and compliance with Capitec Policies and Procedures

The interoperability of systems in respect of cross border payments

Applications and systems such as , Landobyte, Bancs, CDS, AVAYA

Skills

Communications Skills

Influencing Skills

Telephonic / Call skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Planning and Organising

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Understands and appreciates the need for confidentiality

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

