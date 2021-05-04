Forex Controller: Outward Payments at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 4, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To capture foreign payments as per client instructions and process in accordance with policies and procedures.
  • To comply with international best standards and practices, Exchange Control legislation and FICA and provide efficient and effective client service

Experience

Minimum:

  • Min 5 to10 years’ foreign exchange experience with a thorough understanding of the Exchange Control legislation and Balance of Payment categories

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Diploma in Financial Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Understanding of how cross border transactions are created, flow of messages to achieve settlement
  • Processes for cross border payments and the interoperability of systems
  • Working knowledge of SWIFT and Forex applications and sustems, Landobyte, Bancs, CDS, AVAYA would be preferred

Ideal

  • Knowledge and compliance with Capitec Policies and Procedures
  • The interoperability of systems in respect of cross border payments
  • Applications and systems such as , Landobyte, Bancs, CDS, AVAYA

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Telephonic / Call skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Planning and Organising
  • Analysing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Understands and appreciates the need for confidentiality
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position