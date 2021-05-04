Forex Controller: Outward Payments at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To capture foreign payments as per client instructions and process in accordance with policies and procedures.
- To comply with international best standards and practices, Exchange Control legislation and FICA and provide efficient and effective client service
Experience
Minimum:
- Min 5 to10 years’ foreign exchange experience with a thorough understanding of the Exchange Control legislation and Balance of Payment categories
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Diploma in Financial Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Understanding of how cross border transactions are created, flow of messages to achieve settlement
- Processes for cross border payments and the interoperability of systems
- Working knowledge of SWIFT and Forex applications and sustems, Landobyte, Bancs, CDS, AVAYA would be preferred
Ideal
- Knowledge and compliance with Capitec Policies and Procedures
- The interoperability of systems in respect of cross border payments
- Applications and systems such as , Landobyte, Bancs, CDS, AVAYA
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Telephonic / Call skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Planning and Organising
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Understands and appreciates the need for confidentiality
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals