General Manager – Kenya (Stainless Steel Industry) at Headhunters

May 4, 2021

Our client, operating out of Nairobi, Kenya and specializing in the fabrication of Stainless-Steel Tanks and Vessels, is seeking an experienced and skilled General Manager for their operation.Experience in Stainless Steel Fabrication is essential for this role.

Note : this is a 2 contract role with an option to renew.

Experiencerequirements include :

  • Relevant qualification (preferably engineering qualification).
  • Experience in Stainless Steel Fabrication is essential for this role.
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in a senior management role within a similar business environment, is preferred.
  • Have the ability to work as a Senior Manager in the organization and to take fully accountability for the day to day running of the operation.
  • Management of a fully functional manufacturing team.
  • Experience in handling HR and staff related matters.
  • Experience in setting up processes and systems to enhance and improve the operations of the business.
  • Experience with handling products from Tetra Pak and Alfa Laval is advantageous.
  • Experience in dealing with projects / project management.
  • Experienced in leading negotiations and maintaining relationships with staff, various business stakeholders and clients.

Skills and competencies:

  • Process orientation.
  • Results orientation.
  • Excellent strategic planning skills
  • Ability to interact with all levels.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills – English.
  • Time management and organizational skills.
  • Problem-solving skills.
  • Analytical skills.
  • Leadership skills.
  • Be able to work independently.
  • Take the initiative where required.
  • Have reliable judgement skills and abilities.
  • Building business controls throughout the operation
  • High business management acumen
  • Forward thinker
  • Team player
  • Dynamic
  • High level of integrity
  • Knowledge in using MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Outlook.

