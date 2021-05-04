General Manager – Kenya (Stainless Steel Industry) at Headhunters

Our client, operating out of Nairobi, Kenya and specializing in the fabrication of Stainless-Steel Tanks and Vessels, is seeking an experienced and skilled General Manager for their operation.Experience in Stainless Steel Fabrication is essential for this role.
Note : this is a 2 contract role with an option to renew.
Experiencerequirements include :
- Relevant qualification (preferably engineering qualification).
- Minimum of 5 years experience in a senior management role within a similar business environment, is preferred.
- Have the ability to work as a Senior Manager in the organization and to take fully accountability for the day to day running of the operation.
- Management of a fully functional manufacturing team.
- Experience in handling HR and staff related matters.
- Experience in setting up processes and systems to enhance and improve the operations of the business.
- Experience with handling products from Tetra Pak and Alfa Laval is advantageous.
- Experience in dealing with projects / project management.
- Experienced in leading negotiations and maintaining relationships with staff, various business stakeholders and clients.
Skills and competencies:
- Process orientation.
- Results orientation.
- Excellent strategic planning skills
- Ability to interact with all levels.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills – English.
- Time management and organizational skills.
- Problem-solving skills.
- Analytical skills.
- Leadership skills.
- Be able to work independently.
- Take the initiative where required.
- Have reliable judgement skills and abilities.
- Building business controls throughout the operation
- High business management acumen
- Forward thinker
- Team player
- Dynamic
- High level of integrity
- Knowledge in using MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Outlook.