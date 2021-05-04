General Manager – Operations at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ a General Manager – Operations. Minimum of 10 years senior management experience in large scale manufacturing operations (accountable for both production and engineering activities).
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Key Performance Areas:
- Executive Committee Member primarily accountable for the strategic direction and leadership of the company’s operations division (production and engineering business units).
- Ensure the achievement of divisional objectives and the alignment of activities within the division to support the achievement of the organisation’s short and long term goals.
- Drive a culture of manufacturing and engineering best practices application, with focus on continuous improvement and achievement of quality standards.
- Conceptualise and roll out capital projects to meet expected future operational demands in line with strategic goals.
- Be the custodian of an organisational climate that supports corporate values and facilitates human capital development to empower management and their team.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Commitment to the organisational values and the ability to function as an effective team member on the executive committee is not negotiable.
- Astute business leader with relevant tertiary engineering qualification.
- Should preferably be UHT Dairy or FMCG Manufacturing Experience, able to transform strategic intent into effective operational outcomes that satisfy customer needs.
- Strong focus on compliance required/ however needs to be innovative and drive continuous improvement that facilitates improved operational output and asset care in a cost effective manner, while considering environmental best practices.
- Must have ability to effectively lead and create a competent human capital talent pool.
- Deadline driven to ensure capital projects are rolled out within the required time frames.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.