General Manager – Operations at Headhunters

Our client, a market leader in their industry sector; is looking to employ a General Manager – Operations. Minimum of 10 years senior management experience in large scale manufacturing operations (accountable for both production and engineering activities).

Key Performance Areas:

Executive Committee Member primarily accountable for the strategic direction and leadership of the company’s operations division (production and engineering business units).

Ensure the achievement of divisional objectives and the alignment of activities within the division to support the achievement of the organisation’s short and long term goals.

Drive a culture of manufacturing and engineering best practices application, with focus on continuous improvement and achievement of quality standards.

Conceptualise and roll out capital projects to meet expected future operational demands in line with strategic goals.

Be the custodian of an organisational climate that supports corporate values and facilitates human capital development to empower management and their team.

Knowledge and Skills:

Commitment to the organisational values and the ability to function as an effective team member on the executive committee is not negotiable.

Astute business leader with relevant tertiary engineering qualification.

Minimum of 10 years senior management experience in large scale manufacturing operations (accountable for both production and engineering activities).

Should preferably be UHT Dairy or FMCG Manufacturing Experience, able to transform strategic intent into effective operational outcomes that satisfy customer needs.

Strong focus on compliance required/ however needs to be innovative and drive continuous improvement that facilitates improved operational output and asset care in a cost effective manner, while considering environmental best practices.

Must have ability to effectively lead and create a competent human capital talent pool.

Deadline driven to ensure capital projects are rolled out within the required time frames.

