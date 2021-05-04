HP Inc extends partner program

HP Inc has extended it HP Amplify channel program to its ecosystem of more than1 350 online pure players, omnichannel, and brick and mortar retail partners.

Launched last year to commercial partners, the program is built on a single, integrated structure that provides the insights, capabilities and collaboration tools needed to drive digital transformation and growth as consumer buying behaviours continue to evolve.

HP will begin to transition retail partners to the HP Amplify program beginning 2 August 2021 and continue through the calendar year.

Built on a simplified and easy-to-navigate structure with two distinct retail tracks (Synergy and Power including Power CDR Retail targeted at retail sub-distributors), HP Amplify is designed to turn data analytics into insights that spark new strategies, steer innovation and reward partners for performance, collaboration and capabilities while accelerating digital transformation with insights, building a data driven culture and augmenting common knowledge with collaboration tools.

“For the IT industry overall, and the retail channel specifically, it is clear that business as usual is no longer an option. HP Amplify not only makes it easier for retail partners to do business with HP, it provides a clear path, built on a proven framework, to transform their business for today while enabling long-term sustained growth in the future,” says Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer of HP Inc.

“Together with our partner community we are reinventing how consumers experience our products and services, by investing in our shared capabilities while developing new areas of strength to remain competitive.”

HP Amplify offers a common platform designed to enable progressive go-to-market strategies focused on three core pillars: performance, capabilities, and collaboration.

Addressing the needs of retailers, the new program rewards partners for a variety of performance indicators tied to portfolio sell through and revenue. A structured compensation framework, sales boosters, and other tools help retail partners to assess performance and actions providing clear indicators of success.

Beyond sales revenue alone, HP Amplify measures rewards based on new capabilities such as driving data insights, service models, consistent online and in-store experiences. Strengthening and developing of new capabilities are supported by online digital assessments and recommendations based on core capabilities, consumer trends, benchmarking, and best practices.

HP Amplify rewards partners who invest in the capabilities to compete – and win – in a world dominated by e-commerce and digital-led customer journeys.

Partners that report data will be able to anticipate and enable more positive customer outcomes, ultimately driving sales conversions and maximising average baskets. HP will collaborate with partners to optimise sales through store level assortment tools and cross category recommendations to unlock opportunity diversification.