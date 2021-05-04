HR Administrator

Our client based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg is looking to employ an HR Administrator.

Requirements:

Minimum 3-year formal qualification in Human Resources or relevant field

Proven work experience as an HR Administrator or relevant role

Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular)

Thorough knowledge of employment labor laws

Duties:

Maintaining and updating all employee records and documentation including contracts, recruitment paperwork and onboarding and induction packs.

Assisting with any other HR administrative tasks as and when they arise.

Assist employees with HR related queries and requests.

Assist in the development of Human Resources procedures and processes.

Assist in the organization and conduction of new staff orientation.

Use discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

MS Office Package

