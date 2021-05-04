HR Administrator

May 4, 2021

Our client based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg is looking to employ an HR Administrator.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3-year formal qualification in Human Resources or relevant field
  • Proven work experience as an HR Administrator or relevant role
  • Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular)
  • Thorough knowledge of employment labor laws

Duties:

  • Maintaining and updating all employee records and documentation including contracts, recruitment paperwork and onboarding and induction packs.
  • Assisting with any other HR administrative tasks as and when they arise.
  • Assist employees with HR related queries and requests.
  • Assist in the development of Human Resources procedures and processes.
  • Assist in the organization and conduction of new staff orientation.
  • Use discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office Package

