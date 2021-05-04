Our client based in Braamfontein, Johannesburg is looking to employ an HR Administrator.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3-year formal qualification in Human Resources or relevant field
- Proven work experience as an HR Administrator or relevant role
- Computer literacy (MS Office applications, in particular)
- Thorough knowledge of employment labor laws
Duties:
- Maintaining and updating all employee records and documentation including contracts, recruitment paperwork and onboarding and induction packs.
- Assisting with any other HR administrative tasks as and when they arise.
- Assist employees with HR related queries and requests.
- Assist in the development of Human Resources procedures and processes.
- Assist in the organization and conduction of new staff orientation.
- Use discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times.
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- MS Office Package