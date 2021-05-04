HR Director Designate (EE)

If you’re a forward-thinking, data-driven HR Professional, we want you!

Is this you?

You’re passionate about using data and forward-thinking practices to develop an engaged workforce. You thrive on being that strategic HR partner to the business and you are looking for an opportunity to make a real, lasting impact. You have the strategic ability and drive to look at existing HR systems and processes and see where these need to be changed to build a world-class HR team/division. You also have a strong voice and know how to communicate the value and effect that and efficient HR team can bring to an organisation.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

This is one of those rare opportunity where you get to structure a team and a division around you. There is a solid HR foundation in place but through exceptional growth of the company there are areas that need work.

You will be responsible for strategic input in aligning the people and business strategies, with the use of analytics and human capital planning. You will play an essential role in driving change and transformation across the organisation, through participating in developing the company’s plans and programs as a strategic partner.

You will take full responsibility for the HR team (currently the team is broken down into a recruiter and two HR administrators and an HR generalist) and the HR function in the business.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client is one of the leading advertising & communications agencies focusing on the FMCG space with clients even your mom would have heard of and campaigns you will recognise immediately. They have a funky head office in the heart of Cape Town and a second office in Johannesburg. Their team is around 350 strong made up mainly of young and dynamic creatives. This is a family run business that is looking to take that next step.

What you’ll need

You will need a relevant Bachelor’s Degree, ideally coupled with some further studies in business management and a min of 10 years’ experience in HR with a min of 4 of these at strategic, senior HR level. This is an Employment Equity position.

What you’ll get

A market related salary with the chance to really make your mark and earn a seat at the table (Exco calling). This is a real opportunity for you to shape the way that HR is seen within the organisation and to bring them to the level of best-in-class HR processes and procedures.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what

you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application

