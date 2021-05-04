HR/IR/Payroll Generalist (Nigel) – Ref 20708

Introduction
Join this Transport Company and be responsible for the HR Generalist function including a part of the payroll with 35 monthly salaries.
Duties & Responsibilities
Responsibilities:
? Full SDF function (submit ATR & WSP to TETA, draw up Skills Matrix, booking and finalising of all planned courses)
? Full EE Manager function (submit full EE Manager function, submit EE Reports, EE Committee meetings, EE Plan)
? BBBEE Verification File (compiling full BBBEE Verification File and handle BBBEE Verification Process)
? Full Human Resources Function (Staff Recruitment / Contracts / Employee Personal Files / Periodic Medicals / Wellness Monitoring / Provident Fund Forms / Leave Forms)
? Industrial Relations Functions (Issue Suspension letters / investigate & compile Disciplinary Notice with Charges / Serve Outcomes / conduct Consultations)
? Upkeep and development of HR Policies and Procedures
? Assist Safety Officers with upkeep and renewals of Safety Appointments (OHS Act & MHS Act)
? Calculate and submit CIOD Return of Earnings & obtain valid Letters of Good Standing
? Handle general enquiries and day-to-day management of Employee issues
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements
– HR Generalist experience
– Payroll management experience
– Full SDF and EE Management function.
– IR experience
Package & Remuneration
R30 000 – R45 000 CTC
Desired Skills:
- HR
- HR Administration
- IR
- Strategic HR
- Payroll
- Employee Relations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma