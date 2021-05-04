HR/IR/Payroll Generalist (Nigel) – Ref 20708

Introduction

Join this Transport Company and be responsible for the HR Generalist function including a part of the payroll with 35 monthly salaries.

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsibilities:

? Full SDF function (submit ATR & WSP to TETA, draw up Skills Matrix, booking and finalising of all planned courses)

? Full EE Manager function (submit full EE Manager function, submit EE Reports, EE Committee meetings, EE Plan)

? BBBEE Verification File (compiling full BBBEE Verification File and handle BBBEE Verification Process)

? Full Human Resources Function (Staff Recruitment / Contracts / Employee Personal Files / Periodic Medicals / Wellness Monitoring / Provident Fund Forms / Leave Forms)

? Industrial Relations Functions (Issue Suspension letters / investigate & compile Disciplinary Notice with Charges / Serve Outcomes / conduct Consultations)

? Upkeep and development of HR Policies and Procedures

? Assist Safety Officers with upkeep and renewals of Safety Appointments (OHS Act & MHS Act)

? Calculate and submit CIOD Return of Earnings & obtain valid Letters of Good Standing

? Handle general enquiries and day-to-day management of Employee issues

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements

– HR Generalist experience

– Payroll management experience

– Full SDF and EE Management function.

– IR experience

Package & Remuneration

R30 000 – R45 000 CTC

Desired Skills:

HR

HR Administration

IR

Strategic HR

Payroll

Employee Relations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position