Human Resource Business Partner at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

A challenging opportunity has become available for a self-motivated, people-orientated and innovative individual.

Qualifications:

BCom in Human Resources / Industrial Psychology or relevant degree

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in an HR Generalist role with exposure to BBBEE

Exposure to payroll systems and processes

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

Managing the Employee Life Cycle from application to exit interview

Performance Management and Appraisal system

Managing and conducting an efficient Recruitment Process

Compensation and Benefit management

Change Management including effective communication and planning

Talent Management including succession planning, retention and recruitment

Training and Development

Employee Relationship Management

HR Policy Management

Reporting

Job Descriptions, Job Grading and Job Task

HR Project Implementations

Employment Equity

BBBEE

Payroll

Required skills:

Sound knowledge of South African Labour Law and HR legislation

Able to meet deadlines and work independently

Strictly confidential and ethical nature

Strong ability to work on spreadsheets and analyse data (Excel Intermediary level required)

