Import Shipping Clerk

Import & Export Shipping Clerk – Driving evolution!

The position is responsible for managing and overseeing imported and exported goods in and out of the country. Overseeing the full import and export process for shipment, from start to finish.

The Position: We’re looking for an organised Import & Export Shipping Clerk to be office based in Benrose. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R18 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as a recent Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Digital experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed a related Import & Export qualification

4+ years experience as an Import & Export Shipping Clerk

Strong experience with CBM – freight volume of the shipment for domestic and international freight

Must have strong administrative skills and highly organized

Process driven

Organized ability to complete documentation

Knowledge of air, road and ocean movements

Good numeric skills

Strong MS Excel skills

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication

Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision

Must be a Self-Starter

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Responsibilities:

Directly manage imports and exports

Following up on shipments with suppliers

Will be part of a team of people who are responsible for the movement of goods from another country, ensuring the transit and delivery is made on time. This means that you will liaise regularly with overseas suppliers and agents

Tracking and Tracing shipments with suppliers and agents and arrange the movement of goods and flow of paperwork to ensure Customs clearances are obtained quickly and deliveries are made in good time

Ensure that the warehouse and System is updated with ship dates and be responsible for arranging and completing all associated paperwork, which documents the nature of the goods being imported from abroad and that they are legal and legitimate

Imports are generally subject to import quotas, tariffs, trade agreements and HM Revenue and Customs regulations, the role will involve checking all is in order in this respect

The role involves being able to manage deadlines and sometimes difficult situations, therefore an element of negotiation is required in order to be able to meet timescales.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

CBM

Import

Export

Shipping

Air

Road

Ocean Movement

Organised

Admin orientated

Process Driven

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position