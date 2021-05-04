IT Specialist – (SAP – FI/CO)

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
? Project Management
? Human Resources & Staff Development
? Understanding & Compliance to SOX
? SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support
? Provide professional guidance and support
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
? NQF Level 6 8 level framework (360 credits ) Preferably IT
? SAP FI Certified
? Business Analysis
? Technical proficiency in Systems
? Minimum 3 years in IT with Motor Industry experience
? Minimum 5 Years experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing
? Excellent communication skills (Verbal and written)
? PC Literacy (MS Office Package)