IT Specialist – (SAP – FI/CO)

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

? Project Management

? Human Resources & Staff Development

? Understanding & Compliance to SOX

? SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support

? Provide professional guidance and support

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

? NQF Level 6 8 level framework (360 credits ) Preferably IT

? SAP FI Certified

? Business Analysis

? Technical proficiency in Systems

? Minimum 3 years in IT with Motor Industry experience

? Minimum 5 Years experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing

? Excellent communication skills (Verbal and written)

? PC Literacy (MS Office Package)

