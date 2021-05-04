IT Specialist SAP FI/CO Systems

A vacancy exists in the Information Technology Division, and is based in Johannesburg.
This position reports to the Senior Manager: Customer Services Systems and will focus on SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, development and user support.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
? Project Management
? Human Resources & Staff development
? Understanding & Compliance to SOX
? SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support
? Provide professional guidance and support
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
? NQF Level 6 – 8 level framework (360 credits -) Preferably IT
? SAP FI Certified
? Business Analysis
? Technical proficiency in Systems
? Minimum 3 years’ in IT with Motor Industry experience
? Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing
? Excellent communication skills (Verbal and written)
? PC Literacy (MS Office Package)
COMPETENCIES:
? General understanding of business processes and how IT supports them
? Decision Making
? Innovative Ideas
? Mid and long term planning
? Appropriate evaluation and feedback
? Perseverance and Assertiveness
IMPORTANT DIMENSIONS:
? Accurate information gathering and analysis
? Initiative
? Learning and researching
? Planning and Organizing
? Evaluation and feedback
? Strategic Thinking
Desired Skills:
- understanding of business processes and how IT supports them
- SAP FI Certified
- Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A large, international motor industry sector!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary TBC
- Motor allowance R8639.24
- 50% contribution towards medical aid up to max of R6 370.00
- 9
- 5% co contribution towards Provident/Pension fund
- Fuel Capped at R4300
- 13th Cheque