IT Specialist SAP FI/CO Systems

May 4, 2021

A vacancy exists in the Information Technology Division, and is based in Johannesburg.

This position reports to the Senior Manager: Customer Services Systems and will focus on SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, development and user support.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
? Project Management
? Human Resources & Staff development
? Understanding & Compliance to SOX
? SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support
? Provide professional guidance and support

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
? NQF Level 6 – 8 level framework (360 credits -) Preferably IT
? SAP FI Certified
? Business Analysis
? Technical proficiency in Systems
? Minimum 3 years’ in IT with Motor Industry experience
? Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing
? Excellent communication skills (Verbal and written)
? PC Literacy (MS Office Package)

COMPETENCIES:
? General understanding of business processes and how IT supports them
? Decision Making
? Innovative Ideas
? Mid and long term planning
? Appropriate evaluation and feedback
? Perseverance and Assertiveness

IMPORTANT DIMENSIONS:
? Accurate information gathering and analysis
? Initiative
? Learning and researching
? Planning and Organizing
? Evaluation and feedback
? Strategic Thinking

Desired Skills:

  • understanding of business processes and how IT supports them
  • SAP FI Certified
  • Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A large, international motor industry sector!

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary TBC
  • Motor allowance R8639.24
  • 50% contribution towards medical aid up to max of R6 370.00
  • 9
  • 5% co contribution towards Provident/Pension fund
  • Fuel Capped at R4300
  • 13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position