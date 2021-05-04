IT Specialist SAP FI/CO Systems

A vacancy exists in the Information Technology Division, and is based in Johannesburg.

This position reports to the Senior Manager: Customer Services Systems and will focus on SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, development and user support.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

? Project Management

? Human Resources & Staff development

? Understanding & Compliance to SOX

? SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support

? Provide professional guidance and support

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

? NQF Level 6 – 8 level framework (360 credits -) Preferably IT

? SAP FI Certified

? Business Analysis

? Technical proficiency in Systems

? Minimum 3 years’ in IT with Motor Industry experience

? Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing

? Excellent communication skills (Verbal and written)

? PC Literacy (MS Office Package)

COMPETENCIES:

? General understanding of business processes and how IT supports them

? Decision Making

? Innovative Ideas

? Mid and long term planning

? Appropriate evaluation and feedback

? Perseverance and Assertiveness

IMPORTANT DIMENSIONS:

? Accurate information gathering and analysis

? Initiative

? Learning and researching

? Planning and Organizing

? Evaluation and feedback

? Strategic Thinking

Desired Skills:

understanding of business processes and how IT supports them

SAP FI Certified

Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A large, international motor industry sector!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary TBC

Motor allowance R8639.24

50% contribution towards medical aid up to max of R6 370.00

9

5% co contribution towards Provident/Pension fund

Fuel Capped at R4300

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position