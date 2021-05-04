IT Support Engineer at South African Sugar Association

About usBased in Mount Edgecombe (KZN), Autolabs development team build products for the exchange and management of laboratory and weighbridge information. The internationally recognized LIMS package we use allows for development in C# to deliver first rate software products to customers across many locations. As a small specialist department, we pride ourselves in being able to couple technical excellence in software engineering with a strong understanding of our customers needs.

The roleTo provide technical expertise and support in the various computer hardware, Autolab applications, network infrastructure, computer security, local and wide area networks and printing solutions for the LIMS installations at the sugar mills. Ensuring an efficient and effective LIMS operation with problems identified and rectified with minimal impact to user operations.

Whats in it for you?For professionals who are serious about their careers, we have the following important benefits: Learn from other talented developers; Exposure to desktop applications, Portals, databases; We build careers around your talent this isnt just a job; Friendly caring atmosphere, on-site canteen, Virgin Active in close proximity; We build products, we are not an internal IT department; Formal software engineering best practices.

About youYou will be a highly motivated individual, able to work effectively within a team, in a dynamic and challenging business environment, with:

Relevant Degree or Diploma

A and N certifications would be beneficial

At least one years’ post qualification technical support experience in a Microsoft network

Knowledge of PC hardware and operating systems (Windows Server 2016, Windows 10) is required.

An endorsement free code 08 drivers license

Willing to travel to foreign and local mills when necessary

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good customer relationship and time management skills

Rewarding youNot only will you benefit from working in close collaboration with the rest of our highly skilled team; but if you enjoy the challenge of working in an environment where hard work is recognised and rewarded and where the focus is developing the whole you, then follow the application procedure detailed below.

Application procedureOnly applications submitted through our online job portal will be considered. Please visit www. sasa. org. za, navigate to the SASA tab and then [Email Address Removed] se feel welcome to provide comprehensive information when making your submission as this will assist our short-listing process. Please ensure that you provide us with an indication of your current total guaranteed remuneration package and any variable benefits.

We will contact applicants who appear to best fit our requirements with a request that they provide a more detailed CV and furnish us with copies of their academic record. If you do not have a copy of your academic transcript, please could we suggest that you contact your university to obtain this.

SASA follows a comprehensive recruitment process that includes the formal assessment of cognitive abilities and preferred behavioural styles.

Our Recruitment Philosophy

At the South African Sugar Association (SASA), we aim to attract suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill our vacancies, with transformation, alleviation of unemployment and equal opportunities for the vulnerable, including people with disabilities as key objectives of our strategy. Our recruitment efforts and practices are aimed towards South African citizens as guided by the provisions of the Employment Equity Act, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and the Skills Development Act before any consideration is afforded to non-citizens. Professional and accredited pre-selection competency and psychometric assessments are part of our pre-appointment processes as well as credit and criminal-record verifications.

