Java Developer at STS

Java Developers needed!! Juniors to seniors…………..

Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Education and Experience

Matric. A diploma or degree in IT would be advantageous

5 or more years of experience within a similar role

Learning orientation, structured and analytical problem solving, prioritization, planning and organizing; coaching and mentoring (essential)

Knowledge of Java, Object Orientation, Spring, Hibernate, Junit, SOA, SOAP, REST, Microservices, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL, Architectural Styles (essential)

Knowledge of Kafka, Zookeeper, Zuul, Eureka, Obsidian, Elasticsearch, Kibana, Fluent (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

SOAP

rest

Java

