Junior Bookkeeper

Small but vibrant company seeks a junior bookkeeper who is enthusiastic and wanting to grow.

Must at least have matric Accounting or a Bookkeeping diploma and 2 to 5 years bookkeeping experience

Duties to include processing of invoices, statements, processing of suppliers accounts, purchase orders, reconciliations

Small office so must be happy to answer telephones, assist clients that come into the office and general ad hoc duties

Salary negotiable on working experience no higher than R 15 000 pm ctc

Must be available to start immediately

If you dont hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Reconciliations

Good communicator

Bookkeeping Diploma

Debtors

Creditors

About The Employer:

Small, vibey, hardworking environment

