LOGISTICS MANAGER Paarden Eiland R20 000-R30 000 pm

National Retailer seeks a seasoned Warehouse/Logistics Manager to be responsible for their Cape Town Warehouse but also manage their warehousing team in JHB, Midrand.
This is a great opportunity if you have a passion for efficient logistics as you will play a critical role in innovating and driving the future of the business. The key to this role is being able to take a collaborative approach with internal & external teams to develop solutions.
Must have matric, a Tertiary Qualification & 5 years warehousing/logistics experience. You will need to be organized, collaborative, analytical, and communicator.
Key responsibilities:
IT – stock system
- Use IT system to manage stock levels, delivery times, and transport costs
- use data from IT systems to evaluate performance and quality and to plan improvements
- Understand, work with and possibly help to develop e-commerce
Ordering/Deliveries
- Use information systems to coordinate and control the order cycle
- Plan and monitor inbound and outgoing deliveries & come up with innovative ways to improve processes
Staff Management
- Allocate and manage staff resources according to changing needs
- Manage staff – KPIs/Disciplinaries
- Manage staff training issues
- Motivate other members of the team
- Guide team meetings – set agenda
- Make sure team keeps warehouse in excellent condition: label goods, plot routes & process shipments properly
Customers/Suppliers
- Liaise and negotiate with customers and suppliers
Contracts
- Develop business by gaining new contracts, analyzing logistical problems, and producing new solutions
New projects
- Plan & Manage projects
- Work on new supply strategies
Desired Skills:
- Logistics Management
- Planning
- Managing Staff
- Stock Systems
- Warehouse Management