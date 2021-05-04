Maintenance Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

This person will need to lead the Maintenance function in the safe and cost-effective execution of Maintenance and Project work in order to improve availability and reliability of plant and equipment.
You will have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering with a dual trade in (Electro-Mechanical) with 10 years’ experience in management of a maintenance department, proven track record of discipline.
Maintenance Management
- Develop the Maintenance Strategy and ensure implementation
- Provide leadership and manage the Maintenance Function and Teams
- Analyse and interpret Planned Maintenance Reports (Hours per department, hours per Artisan, etc.)
- Analyse and interpret Breakdown Reports (Manufacturing downtime, top-10, etc.)
- Diagnose plant and equipment problems (fault finding) and identify opportunities to modify, upgrade, improve or replace equipment and spares
Maintenance Planning
- Compile and manage the Preventive Maintenance Programme according to the maintenance requirements for machines and equipment.
Maintenance Process
- Approve Stores Requisition for spares and consumables.
Engineering Project
- Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control.
- Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budget for a project or sub project, monitor and control actual cost against budget.
- Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution.
- Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules.
- Manage implementation of Engineering Projects
- Support the project environment and activities to deliver project objectives.
- Contribute to the management of project risk within own field of expertise.
- Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work.
- Evaluate and improve the project team’s performance.