Maintenance Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

This person will need to lead the Maintenance function in the safe and cost-effective execution of Maintenance and Project work in order to improve availability and reliability of plant and equipment.

You will have a Degree or Diploma in Engineering with a dual trade in (Electro-Mechanical) with 10 years’ experience in management of a maintenance department, proven track record of discipline.

Maintenance Management

Develop the Maintenance Strategy and ensure implementation

Provide leadership and manage the Maintenance Function and Teams

Analyse and interpret Planned Maintenance Reports (Hours per department, hours per Artisan, etc.)

Analyse and interpret Breakdown Reports (Manufacturing downtime, top-10, etc.)

Diagnose plant and equipment problems (fault finding) and identify opportunities to modify, upgrade, improve or replace equipment and spares

Maintenance Planning

Compile and manage the Preventive Maintenance Programme according to the maintenance requirements for machines and equipment.

Maintenance Process

Approve Stores Requisition for spares and consumables.

Engineering Project

Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control.

Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budget for a project or sub project, monitor and control actual cost against budget.

Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution.

Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules.

Manage implementation of Engineering Projects

Support the project environment and activities to deliver project objectives.

Contribute to the management of project risk within own field of expertise.

Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work.

Evaluate and improve the project team’s performance.

Learn more/Apply for this position