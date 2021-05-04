Manager: Data and Analytics (CH627b) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for a Manager: Data and Analytics to manage and own the Credit Value Stream within the Data & Analytics department.

Purpose of the role:

To build, manage and maintain stakeholder relationships, serving as the data and analytics engagement person and subject matter expert to a value stream, providing tactical direction on how best to achieve strategy and business objectives and improvements.

To collaborate with the business to plan, direct and coordinate the delivery of all data and analytics initiatives that need to be carried out for projects in the value stream and ensure they are met in accordance with the agreed timelines.

To be responsible for the strategic and operational management of the value stream as a business unit within the Data and Analytics department; operating model, resources, planning, reporting, and delivery & capacity management.

To act as the Chief Technical Product Owner (CTPO) or Chief Product Owner (CPO) for Data and Analytics as designated

This position has direct and indirect reports, the number of which will be dictated by the value stream and may be up to 60 employees.

The Data Product Owner will be responsible as the line manager for the people in the value stream

Requirements:

A Bachelors Degree in Information Management and Finance (or degree with relevant subjects e.g., Business Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Finance, or Industrial Engineering)

An additional Masters degree in a relevant subject, e.g. Finance, Business Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Industrial Engineering would be ideal

At least 7 10 years proven experience within a Delivery role pertaining to Data/Technology or business initiatives (understanding SDLC/DPLC) A fast paced, complex environment Project, task planning, execution and managing change at a large scale within a complex and dynamic environment Resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources within a similar environment

Preferably previous experience as a Data Product Owner or Delivery Manager

Proven track record of delivering on complex data and analytics projects

Proof of concept experience

Problem solving using data analytics

Proven track record of business relationship management at all levels, especially at a senior/executive level

Practical experience in applying Agile way of work methodologies (SAFe)

Exposure to working in a consulting environment would be advantageous

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Functional knowledge of business areas in the portfolio.

Systems Development Life Cycle

Solid understanding of end-to-end D&A environments, including Data Governance & Management, Data Warehouse, Business Intelligence and Data Science

Analytics, data architecture and big data

People management practices

HR and development processes and practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of IT within the banking industry

Skills:

Attention to detail

Strategic Thinking skills

Facilitation skills

Interpersonal & relationship (People) management skills

Advanced computer literacy skills (MS Project, MS Office, ideally JIRA)

Key Competencies

Deciding and initiating action

Relating and Networking

Persuading and influencing

Analysing

Creating and innovating

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Adapting and responding to change

Influencing, interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to establish and manage relationships with various individuals at differing levels of the business

Strong strategic future thinker

Ability to provide direction and clarity to the data and analytics teams within the value stream

Advanced planning and organisational skills

Ability to deal with complex change in a high-pressured environment will be critical

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and opinions through effective conflict resolution

Ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously

General:

Clear credit and criminal record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Valid drivers licence and own transport

Willingness to work or be available for overtime and/or weekends if required.

Our client is committed to diversity, applicants to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

The successful candidate will be based in Stellenbosch.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

