New Car Sales Manager (Queenstown)

Key roles and responsibilities:

o Manage Sales Team/Department by ensuring sales targets for the department is defined and met, all sales are compliant with all documentation/legal requirements, manage all administration processes within the sales department.

o Sell motor vehicles and associated accessories and services.

o Manage adequate stock in terms of agreed volumes, approve trade-ins for department, maintain required CSI & FRFT, develop sales plan & management.

o Manage the assets of the company by ensuring that demos are maintained in showroom condition.

o Lead the Team in the appraisal and pricing of trade-ins and buy-ins.

o Manage all reporting staff in accordance to Management profile.

o Ensure customer satisfaction in accordance to the CSI.

o Execute all agreed projects and maintain the initiative as per agreed plans, budget & timelines, aiming for 100% achievement for Franchise Standard Audits.

Qualifications / experience required – Essential:

o Grade 12

o 3 5 Years Vehicle Sales and Managerial Experience

o Motor Retail Industry Knowledge

o Extensive Knowledge of vehicle appraisals/pricing of trade ins

o Knowledge of vehicle legislation, consumer legislation and trade practices

o Computer Skills in MS Excel, Word, Outlook and general good computer skills (system related)

o Drivers License

o 1-3 Year Diploma/Degree in BComm Marketing/Sales or Business Admin advantageous

